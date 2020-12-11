Carnatic vocalist wins Young Artist Award

Carnatic vocalist Sushma Soma has not considered what to do with the $20,000 she will receive from the National Arts Council, after it was announced on Wednesday that she is one of the four recipients of the Young Artist Award this year.

The award, first given out by the NAC in 1992 to those 35 and younger, aims to encourage young artists excel in the arts.

The singer, 33, who teaches Indian music at the National Institute of Education and is married to an IT professional, said that when she received the NAC's call about her win, she thought it was a prank.

She added: "I have done pranks like that, so this would be karma."

Jokes aside, she is appreciative of the funding support.

"It means a lot that the NAC believes in my project and is willing to put the money on it. That comes with a lot of responsibility," she said.

The singer was supposed to perform at Chicago's World Music Festival in September - which would have made her the first Singaporean to sing at the 21-year-old event.

But Covid-19 derailed that opportunity.

"It was a bit of a bummer," Soma said.

Nonetheless, she is grateful for all she has this year: "I'm fortunate that I have a very supportive family, I have a roof above my head and, most importantly, that I'm in Singapore. I say that with all gratitude because I'm leaving for the US in two weeks."

She is heading to Los Angeles to work with composer-musician Aditya Prakash on a new album which combines her music practice with a topic she is passionate about - the environment.

She says half-jokingly: "It really feels like I'm stepping into a sort of deathtrap. I'm very lucky I was in Singapore this year because it's really provided all the safety I needed."

