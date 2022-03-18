A case of not enough cooks

K. JANARTHANAN

It was announced during the 2022 Budget debate on March 4 that from September next year Indian restaurants can hire cooks on work permits without requiring them to come from China and Malaysia.

This tweak to the manpower regulations will be a relief to Indian restaurants that have struggled to hire skilled cooks from India.

However, the move announced by Minister for Manpower Tan See Leng came a bit too late for Komala's Restaurants.

The household name in South Indian vegetarian cuisine had to close its Serangoon Road outlet near Farrer Park MRT station on Monday after 18 years.

The outlet was the latest to join Komala's list of casualties.

Komala's, which started in 1995, used to enjoy a reach that stretched to Malaysia, India and Sri Lanka. But the 12 Singapore outlets have now shrunk to just three.

Komala's owner R.T. Sekar described the tweak to the hiring regulation as "giving medicine to a dead man".

The 63-year-old said that the food business, although affected by the pandemic, has been healthy since the Covid-19 restrictions were eased from Nov 22 last year, when dining group sizes were raised to five.

The S Pass scheme, under which only one Indian national could be hired for every nine locals working for the restaurant, remained a stumbling block.

"We needed at least six Indian cooks at our Serangoon Road outlet to function properly. Sadly, hiring restrictions prevented that," said Mr Sekar.

"A vegetarian Indian restaurant needs more cooks than its non-vegetarian counterpart."

He explained that the problem was compounded by the difficulty in finding cooks who could prepare authentic South Indian vegetarian dishes among Singaporeans and work-permit holders from China and Malaysia.

"Ethnic Indians who are skilled in preparing Indian food are rare," he said. "They prefer to work in hotels and starred restaurants.

"Lower-wage local cooks tend to be more adept at making non-vegetarian curries and local dishes such as prata and mee goreng.

"Many of the finest Indian cooks train from a very young age. We do not have an environment for such talents to flourish where authentic South Indian vegetarian cuisine is concerned."

Komala's tried to work around the manpower issue by paring down its menu, "but there's only so much we can cut", said Mr Sekar.

A centralised kitchen could not help alleviate the problems either as dishes like thosai and puri, which are staples at Komala's, call for on-site cooks to prepare them fresh.

A sign informing patrons of the closure was put up at the restaurant.

"We are all very sad to inform all our customers that we are closing this outlet on 14th March 2022," it said.

"We thank you for your support all these years and we are very grateful for the 18 years that have gone by at this outlet."

The closure of the Komala's Serangoon Road outlet came as a blow to its manager, 70-year-old Ann Fedric, who has been with the company for 27 years.

"Covid-19 did slow our business initially but we thought we had weathered the storm. This is a shocker," she said.

"The staff members cried on hearing the news. The outlet was like our second home. We were proud of working there. We met customers from all walks of life."

Ms Fedric added that staff from the Serangoon Road outlet have been redeployed to other Komala's outlets.

The Serangoon Road outlet's kitchen-in-charge Arulanandam Rajan, 54, said: "We worked very hard but we enjoyed ourselves. This was a blow to us. My boss and I teared when the closure announcement was made."

The news on the closing of the Serangoon Road outlet came as a surprise to regular customers, too.

Auditor Adhi Narayan Ragupathi, 55, who had been visiting the outlet since it opened, said: "Whenever I went to the nearby temple, I made it a point to go to Komala's. The staff were always warm and welcoming.

"Some other customers and I tried asking Mr Sekar if the closure could have been averted, but we knew the odds were not in his favour."

Despite the disappointment in having to close the Serangoon Road outlet, Mr Sekar said it was encouraging to see the tweak to the hiring regulations, which would open up more slots for skilled Indian cooks.

