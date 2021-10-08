Celebrate Deepavali at IHC

The Indian Heritage Centre (IHC) has installed a lighted arch on Campbell Lane to welcome visitors to its Deepavali celebrations titled Welcoming Light.

The street light-up, featuring a decorated arch along with peacock designs that extend from the centre's entrance to its stairwell, also serves as the perfect backdrop for families to snap photos of themselves enjoying the festivities.

People can then upload the photos on social media along with the hashtag #IHCDeepavali and redeem limited-edition money packets from IHC till Nov 14.

The IHC has also organised several activities including workshops at its premises and a trishaw ride around Little India.

Till Nov 14, children can learn to make paper lamps from experts for free.

There will also be rangoli and kolam workshops with artiste Vijaya Mohan on Oct 9 and 16 from 10.30am to noon and paper garland making workshops on Oct 23 and 30 from 10.30am to noon.

The relaxing and fun 15-minute trishaw ride will take in the sights and sounds of Little India as the precinct ushers in the Festival of Lights.

The rides are available every Friday this month from 6pm to 8pm.

All registrations must be made at ihc-programmes.peatix.com.

Till Nov 14, people can also enjoy an exciting array of IHC online programmes and immerse themselves in the Deepavali spirit.

The online offerings include short films and videos to discover and appreciate the cultural practices, traditions and meaning of Deepavali.

The Deepavali Short Film is about a family who epitomise the spirit of the festival.

The Story of Deepavali video explores the various origins of the festival celebrations.

Deepavali 101 is a handy guide that has fun facts about the festival.

Evolution of the Deepavali Street Light-up tells the history and evolution of the Deepavali street light-up in Singapore.

For more information about the Deepavali celebrations at IHC, visit http://indianheritage.org.sg or the IHC's Facebook page.