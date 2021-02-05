Celebrate love with Joyalukkas

For those looking for the perfect gift this Valentine's Day (Feb 14), Joyalukkas has lined up a range of exquisite designs, under its Be Mine Collection, to choose from.

The limited-edition collection features intimate heart-themed jewellery, including pendants, rings, earrings and bracelets in certified diamonds, rose and yellow gold.

The 2021 collection is modelled on the latest design trends and is a fine blend of creativity and craftsmanship.

The elegant collection is young, stylish and suitable for every occasion.

To make it all the more special, Joyalukkas has announced exciting offers on every purchase, including free gold coins and exchange offers.

Mr John Paul Alukkas, managing director, Joyalukkas International Operations, launched the collection recently and said: "Last year, we all learnt the need for loved ones more than ever. It was love that saw us sail through the difficult period.

"It's time to return the love with a gift that her heart desires. I invite everyone to explore our all-new Be Mine Heart to Heart 2021 Collection and express your love with all your heart. I wish everyone a Happy Valentine's Day."

During the promotion period, customers will be rewarded with a free 1g gold coin when they buy Diamond, Polki and Pearl Jewellery worth $1,000.

Customers can also exchange their old gold jewellery purchased from any jeweller for brand-new jewellery at Joyalukkas.

The offers are valid from Feb 3 to Feb 15, 2021, across all Joyalukkas showrooms.