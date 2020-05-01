Changi facility ready for Covid-19 patients in less than a month

Up to 2,700 Covid-19 patients can be housed at the Changi Exhibition Centre. PHOTOS: DESMOND FOO

The Changi Exhibition Centre has been converted into a community isolation facility in less than a month. It began receiving its first Covid-19 patients with mild symptoms on Saturday.

Formerly the home of the Singapore Airshow, it has a large indoor space of 33,000 sq m that allows it to house about 2,700 patients, with an additional 75,000 sq m of outdoor space available if necessary.

The speedy transformation was the work of nine organisations affiliated with the Ministry of Defence, as well as the Dormitory Association of Singapore, consultancy company Surbana Jurong and Experia Events, which provided the venue.

Patients are housed in rooms of eight to 10 people which are equipped with Wi-Fi access, fans, beds and storage cabinets.

Outdoor laundry, shower and toilet facilities are available within a designated red zone, where only patients and staff wearing personal protective equipment are permitted.

