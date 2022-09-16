Changi travellers to pay higher fees

Passengers flying out of Changi will have to pay an extra $6.90 in airport charges from Nov 1, as international air travel continues to recover from the effects of Covid-19.

Passengers on flights originating from Changi currently pay a departure fee of $52.30, comprising a $35.40 passenger service and security fee collected by Changi Airport Group (CAG), as well as a $6.10 aviation levy and a $10.80 airport development levy collected by the Government.

With the fee hike announced on Thursday, the total departure fee will go up to $59.20 from November 1, $62.20 from April 2023 and $65.20 from April 2024.

Passengers whose air tickets have already been issued before Nov 1 will not pay the higher fees and levies, said the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) and CAG in a joint statement.

There will be no change to the departure fee for transit passengers, who will continue to pay $9 in airport charges for each flight.

Meanwhile, airlines will also have to pay more in aircraft parking and landing fees.

The statement said the fees and levies will go towards CAG's operations and infrastructure upgrading of terminals and future development plans, and the air hub development and regulatory functions of CAAS.

The Straits Times