Chat show and web concert

The #inthelivingroom series organised by event company Teamwork Productions raises money for low-income families affected by Covid-19.

On May 7, it live streamed a "Cooking 'n' Chatting Session" with Ms Samia Ahad, a chef and the owner of the eatery Coriander Leaf, and comedienne Sharul Channa, on Zoom.

"We had 45 participants and each donated about $50," said Ms Karishma Khanna, the co-owner of Teamwork.

"The funds collected will go to Beyond Social Services, which works closely with low-income families who are affected by the Covid-19 pandemic."

According to co-owner Shweta Asnani, Teamwork also had another motive in organising the event.

"The events industry has been badly affected by the Covid-19 situation and we wanted to do something to help the community with our expertise," she said.

"We have been running events in Singapore for the last 19 years and thought the best way we can make use of our time and give back to the community is by organising fundraisers and working with various charities.

"We also wanted to do something relevant in the digital space, as the new reality for events is online streaming."

Teamwork is also planning another fundraiser, a web concert with Singapore band Bandwidth, on May 24.