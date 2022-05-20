China-India friction in Middle East likely

As China and India jostle for influence in the Middle East, this could lead to friction in the region between the two Asian powers, said Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean.

Speaking at the Middle East Institute's (MEI) annual conference on Wednesday, SM Teo noted the entry of new strategic players in the geopolitical competition in the region.

Both China and India have made moves to partner the Middle East, he said.

China's Belt and Road Initiative has seen it enter into many top-level partnerships with Gulf countries and Iran, and India has begun to look West again to its "near abroad" in the Middle East with its large diaspora in the Gulf, he added.

"Both China and India, as have many other countries in Europe, recognise the importance of engaging the Middle East to secure energy supplies in the face of uncertainties over Russian supplies," said SM Teo.

"As the Asian giants compete in the Middle East, particularly with the recent flare-up in China-India border disputes, the potential for friction in the Middle East between the two Asian powers has grown."

The Straits Times