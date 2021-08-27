Classical performance to celebrate India's Independence Day

LAKSHITAA KAMAT, GRADE IBYR1 A

My five friends and batchmates and I got the opportunity to showcase a performance at an event organised by the High Commission of India to celebrate India's 75th Independence Day.

Our group of six, called Mystical India, included Arohee Temurnikar, Nishikaa Muthukrishnan, Vedhika Ganesan, Shaivi Sheth and Khusboo Tiwari.

We performed a medley of patriotic songs which was seen by thousands in Singapore including India's High Commissioner to Singapore Periasamy Kumaran.

It was a great honour for us. Our classical performance was choreographed by our performing arts teacher Akshara Maran, who is a talented dancer herself.

The dance highlighted the diversity of cultures and traditions in India.