Clementi boy clinches top Carnatic prize

Early 20th century Carnatic music doyens such as Papanasam Sivan and Semmangudi Srinivasa Iyer may have dimmed in people's memories. But they continue to inspire a Singapore boy.

Clementi resident Kaustubh Chandramouli Manikandan, 11, who has used their repertoire to perfect his singing style, won the junior (6-14 years) title in Carnatic vocals at the prestigious SAMMAAN 2020, a global competition for Indian music and dance, on Oct 7.

Organised by the Shankar Mahadevan Academy and the Rithwik Foundation for Performing Arts, the event, which started in August and had competitions in 11 categories, drew 711 musicians from around the world.

After two rounds, Kaustubh was declared the winner in his category.

He received a masterclass from a maestro in Carnatic vocals, a special session with noted Indian musician Shankar Mahadevan, and a scholarship to pursue further studies in Carnatic music.

"I did not have much time to prepare for the competition, so having practised regularly was very helpful for me," said Kaustubh.

"Eventually I sang three pieces: Koti Janmani in Reethigowla ragam, Vanchasi yadi in Kalyani ragam and Kalyana Rama in Hamsanadham ragam. I marvel at the work of the composers and am happy that I won."

Kaustubh's mother Kavita Ventakaraman said she and her husband were selective about which competition their son took part in.

"We wanted him not just to win but to learn as well, especially from renowned masters of music," said Mrs Kavita, an assistant professor at NUS.

Kaustubh, who has been learning Carnatic music since he was five, knows over 30 varnam pieces and 60 miscellaneous kritis.

He also knows how to play the mridangam, mandolin and keyboard.

"Each of these instruments has enhanced my singing ability," said the Primary 5 student at Pei Tong Primary School.

"Playing the mridangam has made me more aware of the beats (taalam) while I am singing, whereas strumming the mandolin gives me the inspiration for gamakas (a curve or cornering touch given to a single note or a group of notes)."

Kaustubh has already proved his talent.

He won the Carnatic vocal junior (12 years and below) title at the 2017 National Indian Music Competition, organised by the National Arts Council Singapore.

The soft-spoken boy credits his latest success not just to the two hours of daily practice but also to his guru Radha Namboodiri and his parents "as they know what is best for me".

