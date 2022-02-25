Clinics hiring, staff working extra shifts

Doctors at some Public Health Preparedness Clinics (PHPC) are getting staff to perform additional shifts and hiring people in order to extend their operating hours and ease the strain on their colleagues in the healthcare system.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced on Tuesday night that from Feb 25 to March 10, selected PHPCs across the island will operate up to 11pm on weekdays, from 2pm to 5pm on weekends, and from 8pm to 11pm on weekend nights.

This is an attempt to spread out peak patient load at private clinics, said MOH.

Public urged to visit hospitals only for emergencies

The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Tuesday night reiterated its call for the public to refrain from rushing to hospitals with non-emergency conditions, as Singapore saw a record high of 26,032 Covid-19 cases.

Said the ministry: "Hospitals, polyclinics and general practitioner (GP) clinics are very busy, and healthcare workers are under severe pressure. It may take a few weeks before the transmission wave peaks and subsides."

Free surgical masks for blue and orange Chas card holders

Those with blue or orange Community Health Assist Scheme (Chas) cards or Public Assistance cards can collect free surgical masks from Feb 28, said Temasek Foundation in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

The collection will end on March 13.

Each cardholder can collect one box of 50 Air+ medical-grade surgical masks, which have a high filtration efficiency of 99.9 per cent for bacteria and over 98 per cent for small particles.

No need to ask employees with Covid-19 for medical certificate

All employers in Singapore should not request medical certificates from workers who test positive for Covid-19 as the healthcare system continues to face stresses from rising infections amid the Omicron wave, Manpower Minister Tan See Leng said on Tuesday.

Employers and company HR departments should familiarise themselves with prevailing Covid-19 health protocols and excuse employees from returning to their workplaces for the periods required, he added.

10 cases of children with serious side effects after more than 200,000 jabs

Singapore has seen 10 cases of children aged five to 11 with serious side effects after vaccination, out of a total of 238,253 doses administered to this age group as at Jan 31, said the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) in its latest vaccine safety update on Wednesday.

This departs from its previous update, in which no such cases were reported.

But HSA said the incidence rate - of 0.004 per cent - is similar to what has been seen among teenagers and adults.

SAF officer sentenced to 5 months' jail in Bionix accident case

A Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) captain who was involved in an incident where a Bionix infantry fighting vehicle reversed and mounted a Land Rover, killing the driver, was on Thursday sentenced to five months' jail.

District Judge Jasvender Kaur had earlier convicted Ong Lin Jie, now 30, of committing a rash act that led to the death of 22-year-old full-time national serviceman (NSF) Corporal First Class (CFC) Liu Kai.

The tragedy took place during an exercise by the 42nd Battalion Singapore Armoured Regiment on Nov 3, 2018.