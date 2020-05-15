Cockroach-infested quarantine conditions

Mr Vishwas Deshmukh finally made it to Pune last Sunday, after being stuck in Singapore for two months and 10 days.

It was a keenly awaited trip back to his home city as the spread of Covid-19 has halted all commercial flights between Singapore and India.

The Indian national, who works for a Singapore-based pharmaceutical machines manufacturing company and was in Singapore for a meeting, managed to get a seat on the special 41/2-hour Air India evacuation flight to Mumbai. He reached Pune late at night after a six-hour ride on a state government bus.

However, his joy on his return to his home city was cut short by the "unhygienic" hotel he has been quarantined in.

"It will be a nightmare if I have to stay in this hotel for 14 days," he said. "It is unclean and not taking proper safety precautions.

"The waiters don't wear masks and touch food with bare hands. The bedsheets and towels are hardly changed and there are cockroaches running around in the room. I'm really scared."

He, along with the 22 other Indian nationals who took the evacuation flight from Singapore and are quarantined at the hotel, complained to the district collector, but there has been no relief.

"I am paying Rs3,000 ($57) a day and this is what I get," he said. " It's like being in a jail. I would have been better off remaining in my house."

Mr Deshmukh had apprehensions about taking the Air India flight, too. But he said it was a smooth affair.

"India's High Commissioner, his deputy and High Commission staff were at Changi airport Terminal 1 to greet us, take us through the travel procedures and answer all our questions," he said.

"The crew on the flight, too, wore protective gear. They did not interact much with us (about 250 passengers). A mask, plastic shield, food and water were left for us on each seat."

Some passengers felt uncomfortable that they had to sit next to each other.

"But everyone soon realised that it is expensive to run a flight like this and not possible to leave space between seats," said Mr Deshmukh.