This flavourful murukku is made with coconut milk. It is a perfect snack for Deepavali. Preparation time: 15 minutes Cooking time: 25 minutes Makes: 11 murukku Ingredients Rice flour: 1 cup Roasted moong flour: 1/2 cup Thick coconut: 1/2 cup Sesame seeds: 1 tsp Salt: As needed Oil: 1 tblsp (also for deep frying) Asafoetida: 2 pinches Water: As needed to knead the dough Method: 1) Grind 3/4 cup coconut in a mixer by adding 1/2 cup warm water. Grind this smoothly into a fine paste. 2) Alternatively, you can use store-bought coconut milk. However, home-made coconut milk gives the best taste. Squeeze it in a filter to extract thick coconut milk. 3) Take a wide bowl and put 1 cup of rice flour in it. Add 1/4 cup of moong dal flour and mix well. 4) Add 1 tsp sesame seeds, 1 tblsp hot oil and salt. 5) Knead the flour using the thick coconut milk. Knead it into a pliable soft dough without any cracks. Add water if needed to knead the dough. 6) Use mullu murukku achu for this. 7) Heat oil, and once it becomes hot, start making murukku. You can squeeze it directly into the oil or you can squeeze in a ladle and transfer it to the oil. 8) Cook till the sizzle sound of the oil subsides. Drain in a kitchen towel. Notes: If making in bulk, knead the dough little by little. Do not knead the entire dough in one go. The murukku will tend to turn red while frying if you keep the kneaded dough for a long time. Coconut milk murukku stays good for a week to 10 days in an airtight container.

Singapore-based Jeyashri Suresh runs the vegetarian food website www.jeyashriskitchen.com