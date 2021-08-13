Collecting postcards is an eye-opener

ANUSHKA AMIT MANJURE, GRADE 6, NPSI

My mother has been an avid collector of stamps, notes and coins since her school days (when there was no Internet and only one television channel).

So, naturally, I began noticing her huge collection since I was a toddler and was drawn instantly to this wonderland.

I started by collecting postcards. The website www.postcrossing.com allows members to send and receive postcards from all over the world.

The project's tagline is: "Send a postcard and receive a postcard back from a random person somewhere in the world."

Its members are known as postcrossers.

Where the postcards come from is always a surprise.

I joined Postcrossing on Jan 30, 2017. I sent my first card the same day and received my first card on April 12, 2017.

I have now sent more than 340 cards and received 330 plus.

Sending and receiving postcards is fun.

I got to know many fascinating facts about cities, folklore, geography, capitals and forgotten songs.

I learnt about many cartoon characters and books too.

For example, I got acquainted with Jip And Janneke (Dutch: Jip en Janneke) through one of the postcards.

It is a series of children's books from the Netherlands, written by Annie M.G. Schmidt and illustrated by Fiep Westendorp.

The series is known for its simplicity and wit.

Normally I send postcards on weekends, when I allot time to write and decorate them.

There's an annual meet-up of postcrossers where we share our experiences and cards and have a good time sipping coffee and cracking jokes.

A mini exhibition of the postcards is also held and the exhibitor who gets the maximum votes receives a small gift.

It's fun meeting senior postcrossers. I learnt new things from them.

I started a lapel pin collection in December 2018 during a visit to the Singapore zoo.

There was a contest to win a lapel pin.

I now have more than 50 lapel pins from organisations such as the Singapore Zoo, Night Safari, River Safari, Jurong Bird Park, Universal Studios, Singapore Police Force and Republic of Singapore Air Force.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, when I stayed at home, I had a good time studying my collection of postcards and reading the positive notes on them.

I remembered the good times I had at the various places from where I collected the lapel pins.

They also made me aware of the contributions of the armed forces and frontline healthcare workers during the pandemic.

The pins were real stress busters.

