Comics make online moves

V.K. SANTOSH KUMAR

Comedians are entertainers who love to perform on stage before a big, animated, energetic, shouting and hooting audience.

The Covid-19 pandemic has forced almost all of them to adapt.

Some, like Rishi Budhrani, 35, have quickly gone online with shows that people crave during stay-at-home situations, while the older lot, like Kumar, 51, are still getting to grips with the nuances of remote acting and storytelling.

Both recently featured in episodes of The City of Good Show, a weekly virtual series produced by the National Volunteer & Philanthropy Centre along with Dream Academy to raise funds for non-Covid-19-related charities which have been underfunded during the past three months.

Rishi was prominent on July 1 as he helped raise $104,844 for disability charities, while Kumar appeared on the show on July 15 to raise funds for social service charities. The amount he helped raise was not available till press time.

The episodes, which started on June 24 and are streamed on Facebook every Wednesday from 8pm to 8.45pm, will end on Aug 12.

Other entertainers and actors also feature on the show - such as Hossan Leong, Neo Swee Lin, Lim Kay Siu, Chua En Lai and Suhaimi Yusof.

The improvised show lacks a live audience. Instead, the host gives the actors suggestions and they act out their roles.

People who watch the streaming on Facebook from their homes will then have to guess what the actors are enacting and who they resemble.

"It's just a fun, improvised game show," Rishi told tabla!. "But it forced me to think on my feet and get creative. That is what the Covid-19 pandemic has done to me. Pushed me to get off my butt and think of doing a variety of online shows for the next few months or at least a year.

"I had wanted to do so many things when the times were good, but I was either scared, lazy or busy and didn't get to do them. Covid-19 has got me moving and doing things that I always wanted to."

Rishi got going as soon as the coronavirus began to spread and became a worldwide phenomenon. He got all the equipment he needed to set up a mini-studio at home.

"It was tough to find out where the best wires and lighting were available in a lockdown situation," he said. "But I managed to do that by asking around and set myself up to work quite comfortably."

He started with Rishi Report, an online news-comedy show, that made fun of things happening in the news. As it became popular on Facebook, corporate clients perked up and asked him to do online shows for them or host their webinars.

His work has since grown with several organisations approaching him to do shows for entertainment or charities. "I did my first live virtual comedy show on Zoom from my kitchen," said Rishi. "An entertainer has to continue being sharp and newsy. He has to constantly create innovative content. The moment you stop, you become irrelevant."

Kumar, on the other hand, has been taking tentative steps to get his act online. The consummate entertainer generally prefers to deliver his dry wit and hard-hitting comments before reactive crowds in bars or halls.

"I was initially worried that if I do not have a stage or a live audience, I will not be able to perform," he told tabla!. "But I had no choice and had to learn about the Internet and online streaming. It takes me a lot of time to set myself up on social media. But this is the new norm and I have to follow. It is the new era for entertainers."

Kumar has been doing the opening for small online shows. But he is actually biding his time to get back on stage.

"Now I want the bars to open fully," he said. "That is where I click. I hope to get back to work by August."

Rishi said the new working environment "is challenging", but he is "enjoying the change".

"I have been having sleepless nights, learning everything about technology, taking YouTube tutorials and meeting people online," he said. "It's been a steep learning curve, but I have kept going. I'm excited because it is a new creative world for me."

Rishi believes the Covid-19 situation has taught him to be patient.

"It is no use complaining or whining," he said. "People have lost livelihoods and there are strains in relationships and finances. But you have to be positive and upbeat.

"You have to be in a house with the same people for 24 hours. How do you do it? It's a test of resilience. You have to take steps to get to a better position and overcome the difficult times."

At home, Rishi has been doing a lot of online shopping, dish washing and caring for the family dog Bubble. "I can do some basic cooking but I was surprised when my wife (actor and stand-up comic Sharul Channa) said she will handle it.

"Suddenly she appeared like an expert chef - talking about masala, ginger, curry powder... My father-in-law is an Indian chef, so apparently it is hereditary.

"I, anyway, let her do the cooking and she told me to handle the dish washing. I have been looking up products - dishwashing liquid, sponges, wipes - online to make life easier in the kitchen. Now I can say proudly that my kitchen is the cleanest in any Indian household."

Kumar believes "the world needed Covid-19". "People needed to stop and look at themselves," he said. "We were all rushing. Everything happens for a reason and this pandemic has forced us to retreat and reflect on our lives."

Kumar, who lives alone, is getting to love the comforts of his home and his dogs more.

"I didn't have to change much because I don't have regular working hours or style," he said.

"But I'm doing a lot of cooking and cleaning stuff at home and shopping at NTUC FairPrice.

"I watch a lot of shows on Netflix and play with my dogs who are happy that I'm always at home."

The popular stage host, who likes to dress up as a drag queen, never thought Covid-19 would last so long. "Usually, things from China last for one month," he said.

"But this thing is there to stay - for ever. Nevertheless, the idea is not to panic or quit. We must deal with the situation in a positive way."

santosh@sph.com.sg