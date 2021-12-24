Committed to country and faith

Corporal Balraj Singh (right) is honoured that he has become the first turbaned Sikh in the history of the Singapore Navy to undergo and complete the intensive Combat Diver Course (CDC) of the elite Naval Diving Unit (NDU).

"While having long hair made it challenging, since we spend a lot of time in the water, I am glad to prove that it does not hinder Sikhs from becoming operational divers," he told tabla!.

"Even without this added challenge, meeting the stringent requirements of the course was a personal achievement in itself."

There have been Sikh NDU divers in the past, but CPL Balraj is the first turbaned Sikh with unshorn hair to graduate from the CDC.

The 19-year-old was initially shocked to receive the letter for diver vocational assessment and the subsequent letter stating that he would be enlisted into the NDU.

But he quickly overcame his apprehension and decided to take up the challenge.

"After finding out more, I decided to train to be a naval diver as not many are given the opportunity," he said. "My parents were also very supportive."

Father Harjit Singh, 55, is an army regular, while mother Rajbinder Kaur, 52, is a part-time accounts assistant. He is their only child.

CPL Balraj could swim decently as he had taken lessons when he was younger. However, his confidence in the water was not great.

"Combat diver training really honed my confidence and conditioned me to perform in more challenging waters," he said. "The CDC was pretty challenging, especially in terms of the physical demands.

"However, playing hockey before enlisting helped me to adapt better to the demands as I was already physically fit."

CPL Balraj played hockey for Raffles Institution and won the Schools A, B and C division titles with them.

He also played for the Singapore Khalsa Association in the National Hockey League (Division 1) and trained with the national developmental squad before enlistment.

CPL Balraj also found the CDC mentally challenging as some days were long and stretched into the wee hours when there were night dives.

However, the constant support from his parents, batch mates and instructors helped to spur him on to achieve his goals.

"My biggest challenge came during the last few weeks of the physical training phase when I came down with an ear infection," he said.

"I was given medical leave for a few days and was excused from submersion for almost a week. As a result, I was able to attempt only my water confidence test on the second last day. But, with the advice and support of my instructors, I was able to complete the test in my second attempt."

Being a Sikh with unshorn hair, he had to maintain the proper decorum and hygiene during the demanding course. CPL Balraj said minor adjustments helped him through.

"Once the course started, I had to make some adjustments," he said.

"I began tying my hair behind in a man bun instead of the usual top knot so that I could carry the rubber dingy on my head safely. This arrangement made diving easier as well.

"I wore my swimming cap during swims and dives to maintain personal hygiene and washed my hair regularly even when there was limited time."

CPL Balraj strived to keep in balance his commitment to country and faith. "As a Sikh, I chose not to cut my hair as a sign of respect to God," he said.

"So, I made minor adjustments, like how I tie my hair and put in the effort to maintain my personal grooming and hygiene. This allowed me to not compromise my faith while training to be a naval diver."

He credits his instructors and fellow cadets for supporting him and making things easier for him.

"My instructors were accommodating and discussed with me the arrangements I would have to make to participate in various activities such as boat physical training (PT) and dives, especially in terms of hygiene with my long hair," he said. "My batch mates were also aware of this and supported me. The support from my instructors and batch mates was definitely a key factor in me completing the CDC."

The course was tough as it has high physical demands and requires much mental resilience. But CPL Balraj said the teamwork between trainees in each boat and across the cohort made it better and helped everyone pull through to the end.

"Given the unique nature of the course that spans both the land and maritime domains, the physical and mental demands of the course present varying levels of challenges to all our trainees," said Master Warrant Officer (MWO) Terrence Chua, School Sergeant Major, Frogmen School, Singapore Navy.

"CPL Balraj had some challenges when building his water confidence. But through the progressive training of the course to help divers attain the technical skills and self-confidence, as well as the support of the instructors and his batch mates, he was able to overcome this challenge and coped well with the rest of his training.

"I am glad to see that he has qualified to be a trained naval diver today."

According to MWO Chua, CPL Balraj spoke to his Wing Sergeant Major (WSM) who advised him on the right approaches and techniques to adopt to meet the training requirements.

"His WSM engaged him one-on-one and coached him on how to handle the difficulties that he was facing," said WMO Chua, 46. "This helped to boost his confidence and complete his course and graduate as an operational diver."

CPL Balraj's batch mate Nikhil Roy, 19, said that all who did the course sought help from one another at different points since none of them had previous experience or were exposed to diving.

"Like several others in the batch, Balraj initially faced challenges during Boat PT and drownproofing, which was a component of our water confidence training in the early stages of the course," said 3SG Nikhil. "The support and encouragement we gave each other came naturally as teamwork is one of the key tenets we learnt as naval divers.

"During our rest periods, I shared with Balraj the various training techniques that I used.

"As Boat PT is a test of our physical and mental endurance, I shared how I coped with the heavy weight of the boat through the rotational use of different muscle groups so that the muscles will not tire easily.

"For drownproofing, I shared with Balraj how it was a matter of mind over body.

"With the right breathing techniques to relax the body and calm the mind, we can reduce the oxygen consumption rate and carbon dioxide build-up in our body.

"As Balraj's friend and also his fellow boat mate during the course, my impression of Balraj is that he is a very determined person and perseveres even when the going gets hard.

"He has been a support for me by taking on tasks together with me so that both of us could learn to be more proficient in our skill sets as a team."

CPL Balraj, who scored 90 rank points in his A levels, now plans to pursue environmental studies or a related major in university.

santosh@sph.com.sg

"While having long hair made it challenging, since we spend a lot of time in the water, I am glad to prove that it does not hinder Sikhs from becoming operational divers."

- Corporal Balraj Singh