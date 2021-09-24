Community care facility in Tampines starts receiving patients

An elderly Covid-19 patient at the NTUC Health nursing home in Tampines on Sept 23. PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

The first patients arrived at Singapore's first Covid-19 stepped-up community treatment facility (CTF) in Tampines when it opened on Thursday.

At around 11am, three Covid-19 patients were seen making their way out of specially hired vehicles along Tampines Street 22, where the facility is located.

Staff donning personal protective equipment (PPE) rolled out wheelchairs to receive two of them, both elderly women, one of whom wore a fever patch on her forehead.

The drivers of the three vehicles also wore PPE. The front windows of the cars were rolled down.

The third patient was an elderly man, who wore a cap.

The CTF, at the site of NTUC Health Nursing Home (Tampines), has been repurposed and fitted with 250 beds meant for Covid-19 patients who are generally well but have underlying health conditions that require close monitoring, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a Facebook post on Wednesday afternoon.

These patients will include the elderly and those who have chronic illnesses such as cardiac, neurological or respiratory diseases. Infected nursing home residents will be prioritised for admission to prevent further spread in such facilities.

Stepped-up CTFs will help to ensure that the limited capacity in hospitals is reserved for only Covid-19 patients who need close and specialised medical attention - such as oxygen supplementation or intensive care.

"This will augment our hospital capacity, and allow us to provide treatment for the seriously ill patients in our hospitals," said the MOH in the post.

Previously referred to as stepped-up community care facility (CCF), the Tampines facility will have more medical and nursing staff than a typical nursing home.

The CTF will also be equipped with medical monitoring devices, said MOH.

Existing residents at the NTUC Health nursing home have been transferred to other branches.

The Straits Times