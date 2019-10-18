Confluence of communities

A Chinese dance troupe performing at the Durga Puja celebrations. PHOTO: BENGALI ASSOCIATION OF SINGAPORE

Different communities in Singapore came together and bonded during the five-day Durga Puja celebrations organised by the Bengali Association of Singapore (BAS) from Oct 4 in Little India.

There were dance and musical performances, art exhibitions, guided tours and interactive events which captivated many.

These not only showcased the Bengalis' rich culture and traditions but also served to highlight Singapore's religious diversity, social harmony and racial integration.

The BAS' management committee initiated "Confluence" this year to foster the spirit of unity amid the diversity of cultural mores.

The emphasis was on broadening the depth and breadth of the Durga Puja programme to include the interests of other communities and ensure the participation of their members.

The initiative received the support of the Ministry of Culture, Community & Youth's Harmony Fund and the National Integration Council's Community Integration Fund.

Visitors who turned up at the giant tent, located at the open ground opposite the Farrer Park Hospital, got a guided tour of the puja festivities - a spiritually immersive exposure to the Hindu customs and rituals.

They were also offered lunch as part of a communal dining experience.

The cultural programmes included musical performances by bands comprising migrant workers from Bangladesh and the Philippines and a dance routine by a Chinese group.

Attendees of all age-groups participated in Quiz Singapura, which had questions about Singapore's history, culture, landmarks and culinary experiences.

Fashion show Dastaan-e-Ishq featured love across ages, periods and genres and was a mix of creativity and fashion quotients.

Nanyang Technological University history professor Koh Keng We and his students visited the venue on multiple occasions to document the religious and socio-cultural aspects of Durga Puja and Confluence.

"Confluence 2019 was a huge success," said Mr Devashish Dutta, BAS' president.

"It captured the spirit of the epochal Singapore Bicentennial commemoration and the great Singapore story that inspires all to collaborate, harmonise and prosper together.

"Durga Puja is the flagship annual socio-cultural extravaganza that BAS has been celebrating for nearly 60 years. It a festival of art, crafts, music theatre, films and the essence of Bengali culture. It is an all-round celebration of our identity."

Mr Arjun Dasgupta, BAS' vice-president and convener of Confluence, said: "Confluence celebrates racial, cultural and religious diversity and helps facilitate integration.

"The focus is on understanding and appreciating different cultures, customs, religions and practices and fostering a spirit of unity.

"Particular emphasis is placed on providing a platform for locals, immigrants and foreigners to interact, form relationships and connect to the Singapore ethos and way of life."

BAS, founded in 1956, has about 1,000 members.

"Confluence captured the spirit of the epochal Singapore Bicentennial commemoration and the great Singapore story that inspires all to collaborate, harmonise and prosper together."

- Bengali Association of Singapore president Devashish Dutta