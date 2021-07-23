Continuing the family legacy

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi after they had dinner at Komala Vilas on Nov 23, 2015. PHOTO: KOMALA VILAS

P. BALA

Helming a legendary business in Singapore is a tough task.

Young Rajakumar Gunasekaran, who was suddenly pitchforked into the leadership role at Komala Vilas late last year, has bright visions for the 74-year-old Indian vegetarian restaurant despite Covid-19 inducing a fall in revenue.

"My aim is to try and change the perception of Indian vegetarian food among the younger generations who don't quite fancy it," he told tabla! "I want to let everyone try for themselves how good Indian vegetarian food can be."

Mr Rajakumar, 35, had to take over the family business last year after his father Rajoo Gunasekaran died due to a health problem on Dec 23 aged 68.

He immediately had to tackle issues such as a manpower crunch and falling revenues caused by the pandemic.

"Getting restaurant staff is the biggest problem and is the major breaking point," he said. "The pandemic has compounded everything.

"Our vegetarian food business is very dependent on cooks from India. We are in a dangerous situation right now with stricter rules imposed to hire them.

"If I don't do anything drastic or if I am not careful, we will have to close down."

Three years ago, the Komala Vilas outlet at Race Course Road closed because of worker shortage. Last year, another outlet at Buffalo Road, which had been in operation for more than two decades, also shut doors due to the same reason.

Now only the Komala Vilas on Serangoon Road - the first started by the family - is functioning. But it too has been hit by the pandemic - with a 40 per cent loss of income caused by a lack of tourist arrivals in Little India.

Mr Rajakumar, however, is unfazed by the situation and the stiff competition posed by other major Indian vegetarian food businesses in Little India. He remains focused on improving his restaurant's product quality and service.

Realising that the younger generation are not swayed by the Komala Vilas name, he started a hip and swanky Indian vegetarian restaurant called Fennel along River Valley Road last December.

It offers more than the usual thosai and thali sets - with items such as rasam chicken (plant-based) mini burger, spicy fish ball (plant-based) curry and roasted mushrooms popular on the menu.

He also opened a central kitchen in Harper Road last year to improve the processes and operations.

According to Mr Rajakumar, Fennel has garnered good support from customers and he plans to open similar outlets in Singapore once the business scene improves.

However, he made it clear that Komala Vilas will still be the flagship and operate in the traditional way.

"My dad had always emphasised that disciplining of staff should be done in private and my mother (the late Mrs Gomathi) would insist that they should be well fed so that they can do their work happily. These are things that I still follow," he said.

In recent years, his youngest sister Vasanthi, 29, has been helping with the administrative side of the business and offering ideas to further improve Fennel. "I am still learning about the business every day," said Mr Rajakumar. "I have learnt the hard way by making mistakes.

"When things went wrong, I used to get shouted at by the customers. I was really keen to know everything about the business as I thought it was the responsible thing to do.

"My dad had this innate talent to spot dishes lacking in quality. These are things that still amazes me."

The business information technology graduate from Temasek Polytechnic saw his carefree lifestyle change overnight when he was roped into the family business after completing his National Service aged 22.

As the only son in the family (he has an elder sister and two younger sisters), Mr Rajakumar was expected to follow in his father's footsteps.

"I knew nothing about the business and didn't have anyone to guide me," he said. "I had previously helped during Deepavali to pack sweets in the shop but that was about it.

"I slowly learnt by observing the operations from the floor for hours and using common sense to deal with customer issues."

In 2010, he also left for the United Kingdom to pursue a degree in accounting and finance at the University of Nottingham, flying back on holidays to assist with the business.

It didn't help that he was an introvert and had difficulties interacting with customers and staff as his spoken Tamil was still formative.

As he was only the boss' son and not exactly the boss, it was also difficult for him to get the staff to listen to him.

"On my first day at work, a cook got into a scuffle with another employee and my dad was ready to forgive him." said Mr Rajakumar. "I was suggesting to him that the cook should be sacked for unruly behaviour.

"Only much later I realised why my dad had taken that decision. If I were in a similar situation now, I would have taken the same decision by exercising great patience and tolerance."

As a third generation member of the family running the business, Mr Rajakumar is keen to keep the Komala Vilas flag flying high.

The business was started by his grandfather Murugiah Rajoo, who left Pattukkottai in Tamil Nadu aged 16 in 1936 to find better prospects in Singapore.

His father, being the eldest son, took over the business after his grandfather died in 2005.

"The family business is a big part of our lives because both my father and mother were directly involved in it," said Mr Rajakumar. "I want to continue the legacy and scale up the brand."

