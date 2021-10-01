Covid-19 antibody cocktail treatment to arrive in October

More treatments are now available for Covid-19 patients, as Singapore continues to battle against a rising number of coronavirus infections.

The latest addition to this arsenal of treatment options is a Covid-19 antibody cocktail, which was developed by Regeneron and Roche. It is expected to arrive this month, the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) said on Tuesday evening.

This monoclonal antibody treatment can be used to treat patients who are mildly sick but at risk of severe illness, Dr Shawn Vasoo, clinical director of NCID, said.

7 wards closed in 6 hospitals as 130 Covid-19 cases detected

Seven wards in six acute public hospitals have been closed in the two weeks leading up to the latest barring of visitors to hospital wards that began on Sept 24, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Wednesday.

This came as 130 hospital staff and patients who were admitted to the affected hospitals for non-Covid-19 ailments tested positive for the virus in the same period.

GPs step up to provide telemedicine care for Covid-19 patients on home recovery

Several general practitioners (GPs) have stepped up to provide telemedicine care for their patients who have been placed on home recovery - to ease the load of telemedicine providers, who have been stretched thin amid the surge in Covid-19 cases.

This includes doctors who are familiar with the patients and can help allay their fears and offer more targeted medical advice based on the patients' medical history.

Couple cheated MHA over three years by submitting fake quotations

A couple cheated numerous departments under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) over three years by submitting fake quotations alongside their own.

Cheow Boon Peng, 43, and his wife, Kuan Pooi Yee, 37, conspired as general manager and director of Buildforms Construction respectively, netting themselves $165,000 worth of jobs from MHA departments, from 2012 to 2014. On Wednesday, they were both convicted after admitting to their conspiracy.

Four contractors take over 5 BTO projects after Greatearth went bust

Four construction firms will finish the five Build-To-Order (BTO) housing projects left in limbo after contractors Greatearth Construction and Greatearth Corporation suddenly went bust.

However, their completion will be further delayed by about two to three months.

This means buyers of the 2,982 affected units at the projects - Sky Vista @ Bukit Batok, Senja Heights and Senja Ridges in Bukit Panjang, Marsiling Grove in Woodlands and West Coast Parkview in Clementi - can now expect to get their keys between the first quarter of 2022 and the third quarter of 2023, the Housing Board said on Wednesday.

At this Tanah Merah junction, red does not mean stop for speeding road users

Traffic rules appear to be taking a back seat among lorry drivers, motorcyclists and bike riders in Tanah Merah Coast Road, part of a popular route among cyclists.

This is a cause for concern, say road safety advocates.

Motorists and riders have been seen running red lights and making illegal U-turns at a junction of the road close to Changi Naval Base, along the route taken by cyclists to get to and from Changi Village.