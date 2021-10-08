Covid-19 antiviral pill will be available soon after approval

People infected with any known variant of the coronavirus, including the Delta variant, may soon be able to pop a pill for treatment once the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) gives the green light, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

It said on Thursday that it has signed an agreement with MSD Pharma to purchase Molnupiravir.

Molnupiravir is an antiviral pill to treat Covid-19 by targeting an enzyme that the virus needs to make copies of itself, by introducing errors into its genetic code.

Law passed to counter foreign interference

A law against foreign interference was on Monday passed by the Parliament after a 10-hour airing, three years after it was first raised and three weeks after the extensive, hotly debated legislation was tabled.

The Foreign Interference (Countermeasures) Act, or Fica, aims to tackle foreign meddling in domestic politics conducted through hostile information campaigns and the use of local proxies.

Caldecott bungalow owned by Lee Hsien Yang and wife sold for $13m

Mr Lee Hsien Yang and his wife, Mrs Lee Suet Fern, have sold a two-storey bungalow in the Caldecott Hill good class bungalow (GCB) area for $13 million and put another nearby bungalow on the market for $16.8 million.

The adjoining freehold properties are located in Caldecott Close, near the old premises of Mediacorp.

A search on the Singapore Land Authority website shows that Mr Lee, the younger brother of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, and Mrs Lee are joint owners of both properties.

Not everyone has right environment for home-based learning

Not all children necessarily have conducive environments for home-based learning (HBL), said Education Minister Chan Chun Sing.

And putting children on a prolonged HBL schedule can have a negative impact on their academic progress and socio-emotional well-being, he added.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, he said: "HBL must thus only be a last resort, to be used in a targeted manner."

59 schools, including 3 JCs, to get new principals

Fifty-nine schools will be getting a new principal next year, as part of the Ministry of Education's (MOE) annual reshuffle exercise.

These include Eunoia Junior College, Temasek Junior College and Victoria Junior College.

Of the 59 schools, 24 will have principals who have been appointed for the first time.

1.53m crocodile at East Coast Park caught and relocated

A 1.53m-long crocodile spotted by anglers at East Coast Park on Tuesday has been caught and relocated to the Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve.

It was filmed swimming in a canal near Fort Road. Dr Adrian Loo, group director of wildlife management at the National Parks Board (NParks), said NParks staff, volunteers and contractors found the juvenile crocodile after receiving reports about it.