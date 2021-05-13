Covid-19 community cases can go either way

Singapore is now on a knife-edge and the country's community case numbers can go either way over the next few weeks, said Education Minister Lawrence Wong on Tuesday.

"We have a chance of getting things under control by the end of the month," he said in a ministerial statement to update Parliament on the Republic's Covid-19 situation.

"But as we know from experience, it only takes one lapse or one irresponsible action for an infection to happen; and that infection may end up being a super-spreader event in the community."

There are currently more than 10 active coronavirus clusters here, the largest of which is at Tan Tock Seng Hospital, with 43 cases.

Singapore has tightened its rules on social gatherings since last Saturday to stop the spread of Covid-19 in the community.

Mr Wong, who co-chairs the multi-ministry task force tackling the pandemic along with Health Minister Gan Kim Yong, noted that several public holidays are coming up. Muslims celebrated Hari Raya Aidilfitri on Thursday, while Buddhists here will observe Vesak Day on May 26. He acknowledged that the safety measures, which include tighter restrictions on social gatherings and household visits, will pose "considerable inconvenience" to Singaporeans.

"I thank everyone for taking the latest measures in your stride and seek your cooperation to abide by the rules - not just with the letter of the law, but also the spirit of it."

