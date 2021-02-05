Covid-19 front-line heroes receive ST Singaporean of the Year award

The unselfish and dedicated front-liners in the fight against Covid-19 were collectively given The Straits Times Singaporean of the Year 2020 award on Tuesday.

The award, now in its sixth year and presented by global wealth manager UBS Singapore, is given to a Singaporean individual or group that has made a significant social impact.

Seen here flanking President Halimah Yacob at the award ceremony at the Istana on Tuesday are National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) executive director Leo Yee Sin (far left) and Professor Ooi Eng Eong, co-developer of Lunar-Cov19, Singapore's sole Sars-CoV-2 vaccine that is now in human trials.

The two are among five individuals representing national front-liners who received the award. The other three are (second row, from right) Mr Abdul Wahab, a nurse clinician in the intensive care unit at the NCID; Mr Nigel Quek, commanding officer of Certis' Integrated Quarantine Order Services; and Mr Benson Ng, a Covid-19 swabber employed under the Health Promotion Board. With them are the other finalists of the award.

The Straits Times