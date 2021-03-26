Covid-19 rules at workplaces and events to be eased next month

More Covid-19 restrictions will be eased as Singapore makes headway in vaccinating its residents as well as keeping the pandemic under control, the multi-ministry task force tackling the coronavirus announced on Wednesday.

From April 5, up to 75 per cent of a firm's employees who are currently able to work from home will be able to return to the workplace at any one time, up from 50 per cent now, said Education Minister Lawrence Wong, who co-chairs the task force tackling Covid-19.

Working from home will no longer be the default as workplaces shift towards a more flexible and hybrid way of working, added the Ministry of Health (MOH).

More people will also be allowed to attend some events from April 24, with pre-event testing in place, including marriage solemnisations, wedding receptions, live performances and sports events.

Those who have been vaccinated and have had time to develop sufficient protection will be exempted from pre-event testing from April 24, as the authorities move towards granting greater flexibility in rules for those who have been inoculated.

Marriage solemnisations and wedding receptions will be able to have 250 attendees if pre-event testing requirements are met, up from the current limit of 100.

Live performances at designated venues, pilot business-to-business events as well as pilot sports events can have up to 750 attendees if they implement pre-event testing, or 250 attendees without testing.

From April 24, the cap for wakes and funerals on the day of burial or cremation will also be raised from 30 to 50 people at any one time.

Mr Wong said that, while the authorities were initially concerned about a rise in local transmission of Covid-19 cases after the Chinese New Year, infections have been kept under control since then.

MOH's director of medical services Kenneth Mak said no new cases of locally transmitted infections in the community have been reported since March 12.

Mr Wong, who thanked everyone for cooperating, said: "With the good progress we have made so far, we are able to now take some steps in easing some of our measures."

The Republic will also expand vaccinations to younger age groups, said Health Minister Gan Kim Yong, who co-chairs the multi-ministry task force.

He said the task force is looking at how it can allow more activities to resume for inoculated individuals, but reiterated that adhering to safe management measures remains key, even for this group.

Social gatherings, however, remain capped at eight.

The Straits Times