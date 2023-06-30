Cow and calf add to auspicious event

Calling a priest to bless the four-room HDB resale flat he bought was just not enough for Mr Anthony Chandren. He also brought in a cow and a calf.

At 5.30am on Wednesday, the unlikely sight of a cow and a calf entering a lift at Block 681 on Race Course Road caught the attention of a few who were awake and around at that time.

With practised precision, the bovines, led by two handlers, got out of the lift and walked up to Mr Chandren's second-floor flat, which was decorated with flowers, streamers and other items for the house-warming ceremony.

Mahalakshmi, the 41/2-year-old cow, and Gayathri, the eight-month-old calf, had been transported by van from Viknesh Dairy Farm, in Lim Chu Kang Road.

Priest Prabhakar Bhattachar, from the Sri Srinivasa Perumal temple, then garlanded the animals, put vermilion and sandalwood paste on their foreheads, waved a lit lamp before them and asked Mr Chandren's family members to go around the pair.

He then led the cow and calf into the flat, after which the handlers took them to bless each room with their presence.

Mr Chandren and his family and friends posed for photos with Mahalakshmi and Gayathri, before the priest began the puja and sacrifice ritual connected with the house warming ceremony.

"For Hindus, bringing a cow into the house is auspicious and it is known as Govardhana puja," said priest Bhattachar.

"'Go' means cow in Sanskrit and 'vardhana' means 'to increase'.

"The cow is considered as Kamadhenu, a form of Goddess Mahalakshmi.

"It is believed that, if a cow enters a house, it will remove all negativity and bestow the family with wealth, happiness and prosperity.

"In India, most temples open in the morning after a Govardhana puja is performed."

According to some, it is an added blessing if the cow urinates or defecates in the house. Gayathri actually defecated on Wednesday, much to the joy of those who had gathered.

"I had for long wished that I would bring a cow to bless if I ever bought an apartment," said Mr Chandren, a nurse at the Singapore General Hospital who is single.

"It has finally happened and I am tremendously happy.

"I did a lot research and learnt that it is beneficial to have a cow present during the house-warming ceremony."

His sister Saraswathy Govindasamy and other relatives too expressed happiness that the flat was blessed by a cow and calf on an auspicious occasion.

Mr Kannan Quek, a long-time friend, said he has attended several religious ceremonies involving Mr Chandren.

But it was the first time that he saw a cow being brought in.

"It feels good to be blessed this way," Said Mr Quek, who works at Ananda Bhavan Restaurant.

"The cow, or Gomatha, fulfils all your wishes."

However, the blessings came at a cost to Mr Chandren.

He had to pay $2,300 to Viknesh Dairy Farm, whose owner G.S. Maniam said permits must also be secured from the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority of Singapore, Singapore Land Authority and Housing and Development Board for a cow to enter an HDB unit.

These permits reportedly cost around $1,500.

"I have 70 cows, calves and bulls in my farm at Lim Chu Kang Road," he said.

"The cows are mainly meant to provide milk. But for 40 years I have also been taking them to temples and houses for religious ceremonies and festivals.

"All the animals in my farm are of mixed breed, so they adapt well to any situation. They are well trained and know what to do during religious ceremonies."

According to Mr Maniam, selected cows in his farm are trained to move properly, such as how to alight and board a truck and enter a lift.

"It is the Indian Hindus, mainly Tamils and north Indians, who seek my services," he said.

"But once I also took seven cows and calves to the Tua Pek Kong Temple in Loyang. They went around the temple and blessed all the devotees as it was the Year of the Cow."

Mr Maniam charges $1,300 for a temple visit by a cow.

santosh@sph.com.sg

"The cow is considered as Kamadhenu, a form of Goddess Mahalakshmi. It is believed that, if a cow enters a house, it will remove all negativity and bestow the family with wealth, happiness and prosperity."

- Priest Prabhakar Bhattachar