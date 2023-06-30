CPIB finds no wrongdoing by ministers

A Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) probe, ordered by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, has found no evidence of corruption or criminal wrongdoing in the rentals of Ridout Road state properties by ministers K. Shanmugam and Vivian Balakrishnan.

The CPIB's findings were submitted to Parliament on Wednesday afternoon by PM Lee, together with a report of a review he had asked Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean to conduct.

In its report to PM Lee, CPIB said it also found no preferential treatment given to the ministers and their spouses, and no disclosure of privileged information in the processing of the rental transactions involving two black-and-white bungalows near Queensway.

"There was no evidence to suggest any abuse of position by the ministers for personal gain," said the CPIB, whose involvement in the matter was publicly disclosed for the first time on Wednesday.

The bureau had been directed by PM Lee to investigate the matter, as it reports directly to the prime minister and has the necessary powers to ascertain any corruption or criminal wrongdoing.ort. A separate report by Mr Teo concluded that both ministers, and the public officers and private-sector intermediaries involved, had conducted themselves properly in the two transactions.

"There was no abuse of power or conflict of interest resulting in the ministers gaining any unfair advantage or privilege," the report said.

"Furthermore, the process of renting out the two properties did not deviate from the prevailing SLA guidelines and approaches in renting out black-and-white bungalows for residential purposes."

The Straits Times