Creative engagements keep spirits up

V.K. SANTOSH KUMAR

We all know about video conferencing. But what is a video rehearsal?

Mrs Anindita Ghosh is doing just that, forced by the prevailing coronavirus situation in Singapore, where the Government has banned gatherings of more than 10 people outside work and school as it ramps up social distancing measures to stem the spread.

The producer is shooting a TV web series next month and has little time to prepare.

"So I'm sitting at home (Caribbean at Keppel Bay) and using WhatsApp multi-conferencing to do video rehearsals," said the Permanent Resident. "There are six actors in different parts of Singapore and I liaise with them daily so that we are all on the same page during the final shoot.

"Social distancing is important, but it's not easy to work like this. I have to keep moving and get the actors to do their movements and dialogues. We feed off each other's energies, however, they don't feel very comfortable."

Staying at home has become the norm for Anindita. She ventures out with her husband and son only to buy essential groceries and household items. Travel is minimal and she is using the extra time she is getting to get her creative juices flowing.

Independent filmmaker Shilpa Krishnan too is getting people to engage creatively.

The marketing director at a healthcare company, who made the critically acclaimed feature film Kathaah@8 last year, is asking 17 actors to script situations concerning the coronavirus around them.

"I tell them how to shoot the video themselves on their smartphones at home," she said.

"They develop the scripts daily and I do the final touching and editing.

"It's all about nine phone conversations happening at 9pm on a day. We hope to complete the project in another three weeks and put it up on YouTube. It will be nine films and called Covid@9."

Ms Krishnan is also doing an online workshop on "zero-budget filmmaking". "It's two hours long and free," she said. "I'm planning two sessions involving 50 people each during the weekend. Both have been fully booked and even people from the United States are taking part."

Working from home, split operations and social distancing are aspects that Mr Rajpal Singh is also getting used to.

"I used to play football at least twice a week and go pubbing with my friends on Fridays," said the banking and finance industry professional. "All that has stopped. I don't go downtown any more. I exercise at home (in Sembawang) and sleep early. I'm getting good rest."

He also goes to the gurdwara at Silat Road once a week to keep his spirits up.

Businessman Gopal Padia too is continuing his usual visits to the temple every Tuesday and Thursday. But his trips to the gym and overseas, which he did for at least 10 days in a month, have been put on hold.

"It's office to home and meetings with clients are online," he said.

"I get to spend quality time with my family (wife and two children) but businesswise it is a very uncomfortable situation. I don't know for how long economically we can handle this."

Ms Shagun Chand, who runs the events company Utsav, too is "feeling suffocated".

She said: "Everything is at a standstill. Social distancing is keeping me away from what I love to do. My big event has been moved from April 17 to May 14, but I don't think it's happening."

She is spending the time at home to plan for the future as the coronavirus situation has also affected her dairy items import business from India.

"This is offering opportunities in disguise," she said. "Sense and sensibility will take away the virus. But I have to keep working to secure my business."

Entrepreneur Smita Uchil, who runs an events company, is also at her wits' end. Businesswise events have totally stopped and get-togethers with friends are not happening. She is also unable to go to the gym.

"We (she, husband and two children) are all quite athletic, but we have cut down on our outdoor activities," she said. "It's not fear, we feel prevention is better than cure.

"It's difficult to remain cooped up at home. We got some relief when all the Indians in our condo trooped out on to our balconies last Sunday and clapped in unison (to thank healthcare providers and emergency responders at the frontline of combating Covid-19 after a call from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi). I only foresee events happening here again from August."

For Mrs Susmita Bhattacharyya, a teacher at an international school, it is not the reduced outings or friends not visiting her home that is a worry.

"I'm concerned about the impact the virus will have on my children's education," she said.

"I am impressed by the measures the local schools are taking to safeguard the children. But my daughter is scheduled to take her PSLE exams in October and I don't know for how long this virus situation will persist. It's a big worry."

Mr Sarika Prasad, who manages a cricket academy, is also at a loss because cricket in Singapore has been suspended.

"I don't know for how long this situation will last," he said.

"But I'm not wasting my time. I'm working on my fitness and do my daily walks at East Coast Park.

"I have been running around for too long and it is good to slow down. But I hope everything gets back to normal soon and I get back to my cricket."

