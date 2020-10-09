Full-length Tamil movie shot with iPhone

(From left) Camera operator Natchathiram Premkumar and cast members Krishna Swathi, Santhosh Nambirajan, Sutha O'Connell, Asha Shannon O'Connell, SaraswathiLogan and Lokanathan Ganasen. PHOTO: SINGAWOOD PRODUCTIONS

IRSHATH MOHAMED

A full-length Tamil movie, co-produced by Singapore company Singawood Productions, has been filmed on a smartphone.

The crime thriller Akandan is set in Singapore, Malaysia and India. Its teaser was launched on Oct 2 and the film will be released on Nov 14 - during Deepavali.

Santhosh Nambirajan, who featured in the critically-acclaimed film To Let is the lead actor, co-producer, director, script writer and cinematographer. He shot the film in all three countries on an iPhone.

By making the film on an iPhone 11 Pro Max with a 6.5-inch screen display, the producers have attempted to debunk the notion that vast sums and close connections are needed to produce a film.

"We believe we can inspire others to bring forth their creativity just the way we did," said Ms Saraswathi Logan, a director at Singawood.

"All you need is a good story and reasonable skills and a camera phone with good specifications."

Singawood, which she established with Nambirajan and Krishna Swathi in January this year, aims to create a platform for people with a passion for moviemaking.

Akandan is Singawood's maiden venture made in collaboration with India-based Nambirajan International Cinemas.

The producers have introduced 14 new faces, including 12 from Singapore.

Nambirajan, who has 20 years of experience as a cinematographer in the Tamil film industry, trained two camera operators, including Singaporean Natchathiram Premkumar.

"I never expected that I would be shooting full-length movies," said Premkumar, a software engineer who has been interested in making documentaries and music videos since he was an undergraduate at the Nanyang Technological University.

"It was an eye-opening experience from which I gained lots of skills. I am also involved as a cinematographer in the next production of this team."

According to Saraswathi, "the movie showcases a series of gripping events as the husband fights for justice for his wife".

She added: "It will be a visual treat for the audience. They will be left wondering if such a feat is possible with a mobile phone."

The shooting started in February and continued in the three countries despite the Covid-19 situation.

The movie is in the final phase of post-production.

Nambirajan pointed out that Singapore's Tamil community has many talented people with a keen interest in cinema. However, not many progress beyond roles in local dramas and stage productions.

He believes that low-budget movies like Akandan could inspire more people to embark on such productions.

"Singapore is a place where the Tamil language and Tamils as a community are highly regarded," he said.

"However, Tamil films have not made much inroads."

He mentioned that the Infocomm Media Development Authority offers much support which aspiring filmmakers could tap.

"Talented individuals should embrace the new technologies and the vast opportunities that lie ahead," he said.

"I feel that, in the foreseeable future, Singapore can be a hub for cinema in South-east Asia."

Akandan's teaser link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8kw-aYg8BN4&feature=youtu.be

"All you need is a good story and reasonable skills and a camera phone with good specifications."

- Santhosh Nambirajan