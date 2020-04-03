Critically ill foreign worker yet to know he is a father

He is the father of a baby boy, but the 39-year-old construction worker who was infected with the coronavirus in early February does not know it yet.

The Bangladeshi, also known as Singapore's Case 42, continues to be sedated and in critical condition since he was admitted to hospital nearly two months ago. He remains in an intensive care ward.

The baby arrived on Monday afternoon, the Migrant Workers' Centre said on Facebook, adding that both mother and child are healthy. It also said the wife got to see her husband via a video call a day before giving birth so she could "seek strength from seeing her beloved before the delivery".

Ms Dipa Swaminathan, the founder of ItsRainingRaincoats, a social enterprise for migrant workers, said the mother and child are doing well.

The wife, who declined to be identified, said in February that she had last seen her husband in June last year.

They have been married for two years and the baby is their first child.

The Straits Times