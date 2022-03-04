Dance doyenne leaves lasting impression

V.K. SANTOSH KUMAR

I got perhaps the last interview Mrs Santha Bhaskar ever gave.

I met her on Feb 24 evening with the intention of doing a story on Bhaskar's Arts Academy's 70th anniversary celebrations for tabla!.

We spoke about the landmark event's year-long programme.

But we spent more time during the 45-minute session discussing a wide range of subjects, including her zest to be active and creative, desire to introduce new Indian art forms like kalaripayattu to Singapore residents and plans to groom young talents and give them international exposure.

I found Mrs Bhaskar brimming with energy and life. It was clear that she had done a lot to become one of Singapore's biggest multicultural dance icons.

But she wanted to do more - letting me know that she had not been sitting quiet during the pandemic and that the gradual re-opening of the entertainment centres is giving her an opportunity to display the vast abilities of her academy's teachers and performers.

Like true Malayalees, we discussed Kathakali and Mohiniyattam, classical Indian dances that originated in Kerala.

She and her husband K.P. Bhaskar, who died in 2013, were the first to introduce Kathakali in Singapore. They brought troupes and teachers from Kerala.

I asked her why Kalaripayattu, which originated in Kerala about 3,000 years ago and is one of India's oldest martial arts, is not taught at her academy.

She replied that she is in talks with a teacher from Kerala who will soon conduct classes at Bhaskar's.

However, she had a complaint: Not many Malayalees attended her academy. I told her jokingly that most of them in Singapore were more interested in making a mark in films.

She then asked me if would join her Kalariyapattu classes if she launched them. I told her my legs were not strong enough to withstand the rigours of routine practice. She laughed.

During my interaction with Mrs Bhaskar, what impressed me the most was her awesome memory. The 83-year-old reeled off dates and names in a jiffy, while Bhaskar's music director Ghanavenothan Retnam often struggled to remember key milestones and office administrator Valsala Kurup had to refer to a piece of paper.

I could see that Mrs Bhaskar was totally dedicated to the affairs of the academy and the continued development of Indian arts in Singapore.

She appeared tireless and willing to press on with her passion for dance and music.

She spoke glowingly about how young exponents, especially her granddaughter Malini, are shaping up and who will carry her legacy forward.

It was a bombardment of information and I bid goodbye to Mrs Bhaskar saying that I would return to talk to her after I had firmed up a story angle.

Alas! It was not to be.

When my friend Rajith Mohan messaged me last Saturday night, about 48 hours after I met Mrs Bhaskar, that she was no more, I was shocked.

Only a day earlier I had told him how impressed I was with her enthusiasm and amazing ability to remember things.

The Straits Times reported that Mrs Bhaskar was at her academy's staging of Sangeetha Sapthathi when she fell ill and was rushed to the Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

According to some of those who attended the show, she died during the first song of the evening.

I will always remember Mrs Bhaskar for her simplicity, patience, grace and affection that she showed during our brief meeting.

My friends in the Indian arts scene tell me that "Aunty Bhaskar", the artistic director and chief choreographer of Bhaskar's, taught a cross-section of people in Singapore for seven decades, since she established the academy in 1952 alongside her husband.

She had come to Singapore from Kerala aged 16 after marrying Mr Bhaskar, a dancer-choreographer who was 14 years her senior.

Undoubtedly, she produced a vibrant pool of accomplished artistes and an impressive repertoire of classical and contemporary works.

More importantly, she not only paved the way for Indian dance but also pioneered the path forward for other dance forms.

Mrs Bhaskar leaves behind three children, four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

