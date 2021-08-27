Dance event attracts big numbers

Students from different schools who took part in Jhankaar 2021. PHOTO: GIIs

GIIS TEAM

Six talented youngsters emerged winners in various categories at Jhankaar 2021 - the annual inter-school dance competition hosted by GIIS SMART Campus.

The event was conducted virtually for the second year in a row due to Covid-19 restrictions, but received enthusiastic participation from students of GIIS schools around the world and other schools across Singapore.

A whopping 165 participants made it to the semi-finals, out of which 90 moved to the final for the six main categories, including Junior, Senior, Classical and Freestyle dance forms.

In the Sub-Junior category, Adwita Sachdev from GIIS Abu Dhabi Campus was the winner. The Junior, Sub-Senior and Senior categories were further classified into Classical and Freestyle.

Shreyanshi Pradhan of GIIS East Coast Campus (Singapore) was the Junior category winner, while Abhishree Gawade from GIIS Hadapsar Campus (Pune in India) lifted the title in the Classical and Freestyle categories.

In the Sub-Senior category, Swetha Raj from GIIS SMART Campus (Singapore) emerged the winner in the Classical category and Vedant Sinha from GIIS Balewadi Campus (Pune) secured the first prize in the Freestyle category.

The Classical dance title in Seniors went to Khushboo Tiwari from GIIS SMART Campus while the Freestyle category was won by Keertana Ramanujan from GIIS Tokyo Campus.

The students were judged by reputable personalities who are experts in their fields and, after careful deliberation, the winners were chosen.

from Global Indian International School