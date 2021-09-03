Dance event focuses on women's fortitude

V.K. SANTOSH KUMAR

The Shantha Ratii Institute (SRI) will present Women in the Limelight, a series of dances to celebrate its fifth anniversary, at the Goodman Arts Centre Black Box on Sept 24 and 25.

It will also be part of the International Dance Day Festival (IDDF), which was created by the Dance Committee of the International Theatre Institute.

SRI's new work titled Warrior Queen will be the highlight.

It portrays the trials and triumphs of Rudhramma Devi, a Kakatiya dynasty queen (1263-1289) who achieved fame after fighting to promote the arts and protect her people.

A blend of kuchipudi and bharatanatyam, the creation evokes the queen's tenacious grace and fighting spirit and features the Indian martial art kalaripayattu and its Malay equivalent silat.

"It is befitting as both self-defence styles stem from a bedrock of spiritual strength," said Ms Shantha Ratii, the founder of SRI, a non-profit organisation which believes that innovation and inclusiveness are as significant as being creative and dynamic.

"It will be a moving experience, reinforcing why the story has resonated with an ageless appeal."

Three young female talents mentored by Ms Ratii will also perform in an exuberant, rhythmic dance piece.

Bharatanatyam dancers Maanasa Sri Ganesh and Samyukta Venkatraman will share the stage with traditional Chinese dancer Avery Ng Kai Lin to present a cross-cultural piece that will accentuate the symbiosis between these two traditional forms.

"One and All is an experiment at two levels," said Ms Ratii, who has over four decades of experience and exposure across the world in performance, choreography, teaching, building audiences and uniting people through the arts.

"Telling stories through rhythm sans lyrics and pushing the boundaries of the forms.

"We may be doing something new, but we stay true to SRI's essence, which is to portray Singapore's multiracial make-up."

This endeavour is the second run of SRI's Sparks project, which was launched at last year's IDDF.

Sparks steers young artistes into contemplation and soul searching for deeper understanding of their craft and finding meaningful careers in the performing arts.

Women in the Limelight will also have a contemporary dance performance by students from the La Salle College of the Arts, a collaboration with Era Dance Company and a Chinese dance by Sheng Hong Arts.

"I am often asked if I am a feminist and I say I am a humanist but somehow the pandemic has shifted my focus to women because women have been disproportionately affected by it at home, health and work," said Ms Ratii.

"Social isolation has led to increased domestic violence against women as well. So Women in the Limelight is a venture to hold a mirror to us, to society and to see the reality. To see how our awareness can contribute to relieving the situation.

"Dance is a great tool to put across such ideas through imagery and acting. Our aim is to provoke thought."

More details about the event can be found at www.shantharatiiinitiatives.com