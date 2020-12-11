Dancer bags US acting award

V.K. SANTOSH KUMAR

She featured for only about 10 minutes in Singaporean filmmaker Shilpa Krishnan Shukla's 2019 anthology Kathaah@8, which told eight different stories in eight different Indian languages - all set at 8pm in Singapore.

So, Archana Pradeep was surprised when she was chosen the best actress at the New Jersey Indian & International Film Festival, which was held virtually in the United States from Nov 26 to 29. The jury included film journalist Bharati K. Dubey and producer Vikram Razdan.

"We didn't expect any award when Kathaah@8 was entered for the festival," said Archana, 23, a Singapore permanent resident who made her acting debut in the film. "My role was limited to one segment of the anthology.

"It came as a shock when I was given the best actress award in the feature films category as I was competing against entries that were some two hours long. It was not easy doing my part. But I'm happy my effort has been recognised."

In Kathaah@8, she features in the 12-minute Malayalam segment along with noted Singapore-based actor Sreyus Palliyani.

It is about a girl (Archana) who takes out her frustration by dancing after she is rejected by her friend (Sreyus). The male friend wants to make up, but she rejects him a second time.

"I don't have much dialogue, I spend most of the time dancing," said Archana, who is a trained bharatanatyam dancer.

"It was tough as it took about 12 hours to shoot the segment from 7.30pm to 7am the next day. But I believe I did a good job."

Said Shilpa: "Archana barely talks, her angst is expressed through dancing. How she expresses herself is very important as the guy reacts to her actions. Her performance was admirable."

Shilpa said the segment "was physically very demanding".

"I made her dance several times over the 12 hours because I wanted a sweaty look," said the director.

"I made her run 100 metres a few times. It was not easy to run and dance barefoot on the hard concrete at Mount Faber where the sequence was shot. But she never complained.

"I was impressed by the way she handled the situation even though she had no previous acting experience. Her effort has been rewarded."

Noted Indian film and television actor Shishir Sharma too found Archana's performance "stupendous".

He told tabla!: "Archana is absolutely wonderful. She is so graceful when she dances.

"She has such a determined look on her face. When she tells the guy to leave, she does not flinch. Her presence on the screen is very strong."

Archana, who hails from Thrissur in Kerala and is also a trained Hindustani and Carnatic music singer, is now learning hip-hop as she wants to bring variety to her repertoire.

"On the acting front, if something comes up, I'll definitely be interested, especially if Shilpa chechy (elder sister) calls," said the cybersecurity degree holder who quit her job at UOB a few weeks ago and will join another company soon.

santosh@sph.com.sg