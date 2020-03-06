Dangal's Singapore connection

Ritu Phogat (right) has Taiwan's Wu Chiao Chen on the mat during their bout at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. PHOTO: ONE CHAMPIONSHIP

V.K. SANTOSH KUMAR

Ritu Phogat, whose father and sisters were immortalised in the 2016 Bollywood blockbuster Dangal, is using Singapore as a base to achieve her ambition of becoming a mixed martial arts (MMA) world champion.

The 25-year-old, who won the 48kg gold at the Commonwealth Wrestling Championship in Singapore in 2016, trains at Evolve Mixed Martial Arts' gym on China Street three times a week. She has been living by herself in an apartment in Singapore for a year and cooks her own vegetarian meals to remain fit and healthy.

Last Friday, Ritu won her second professional MMA bout at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The Indian downed Taiwanese debutante Wu Chiao Chen in the ONE Championship atomweight clash.

"I expected to win in the first round because I had prepared well," Ritu told tabla!. "But my opponent too wanted to win and fought hard. I got extended but I was always on top and I'm happy I eventually won."

The unanimous-decision win after three rounds showed that the former wrestler, who also clinched the 48kg silver at the Under-23 World Wrestling Championships in Bydgoszcz, Poland, in 2017, is still coming to grips with MMA, which she surprisingly joined on Feb 24 last year.

"I'm learning something new every day," she said. "I didn't know much about MMA when (Singapore-based) Evolve approached me to join it. My knowledge of wrestling helps. But I have to learn new techniques and it takes time to master them."

Brazilian jiu-jitsu and muay thai are among the disciplines that Ritu is learning under professional trainers at Evolve's gym.

"It's hard, but I have improved a lot," she said. "I believe that wrestlers have an edge in this sport with their ability to take down opponents and I believe I'm progressing in the right direction."

Ritu made a successful MMA and ONE Championship debut on Nov 16 last year when she scored a first-round technical knockout victory over South Korea's Kim Nam Hee in Beijing.

It came only eight months after she decided to give up a professional wrestling career for MMA.

"I always wanted to do something different," she said. "I got a chance to train with the best MMA fighters in Singapore and thought why not.

"There was the 2020 Olympic Games but I wanted to become the first girl from India to become a world champion in MMA."

Ritu is clearly hoping to create a blockbuster of her own, after her family's storyline formed the basis for Dangal, Bollywood's highest grosser.

Her father, Mahavir Singh Phogat, and sisters, Geeta and Babita, were the subject of the Aamir Khan starrer, which told the story of a wrestling coach who raised his daughters under difficult circumstances to become Commonwealth champions.

In their village, Balali, in Charkhi Dadri district of Haryana state, girls are frowned upon if they express interest to become wrestlers. But Mahavir, whose career in the sport was cut short by injuries, was adamant that he would train his four daughters to become top wrestlers.

He built a pit of his own and trained them to compete against boys and become winners. Later, they received specialist coaching at the Sports Authority of India.

"My mother (Daya Kaur, a former village head) was worried about pushing us into wrestling because no one would marry girls who wore shorts, cut their hair and fought against boys," said Ritu. "But my father used to say, 'If a woman can become the prime minister of the country, why can't one be a wrestler?'"

Today, Geeta, 31, is happily married to fellow wrestler Pawan Kumar, while Babita, 30, a politician, is engaged to another wrestler, Vivek Suhag. Ritu's younger sister, Sangita, 20, is a national wrestler who is dating Asian Games 65kg wrestling champion Bajrang Punia.

The Phogat sisters have attracted substantial media attention, particularly because they have prevailed over the burning social issues in Haryana such as gender inequality, female foeticide and child marriage.

Given the family's background in wrestling, it shocked many when Ritu switched to MMA.

"I talked to my sisters and father about joining MMA," said Ritu. "They told me, 'If you have interest, go for it.' Papa said if I take it up, I should pursue it with full dedication and make the nation proud."

Mahavir, who was in Singapore along with Daya to watch Ritu in action last Friday, is backing his third daughter to make it big in MMA.

"She used to watch a lot of MMA and one day told me, 'I will win a gold in this game'," said Mahavir, who is now training his niece, Vinesh, for a title shot at the Tokyo Olympics.

"So we all backed her and the result is there for everyone to see."

Afghan Siyar Bahadurzada, who coaches Ritu at Evolve, reckons the Indian fighter has "good attributes as an athlete" to become an MMA world champion.

"Because of her wrestling background, she is hardworking," he said. "She's also very talented. Anything I tell her, she picks it up. She has heavy hands and for her weight she hits really hard. It definitely helps because when you hit people properly, they go to sleep right away. That's what excites me the most (about Ritu). Besides, she is a fighter - she doesn't quit and has a winner's mentality."

Wu, who lost to Ritu, said: "She's an amazing fighter. It's not easy to fight her because she is supremely confident. She has the fitness, strength and skills to become a champion."

Ritu, nicknamed The Indian Tigress, is looking increasingly comfortable in the cage and is ready to take the next step in her MMA journey.

Her next opponent is likely to be ONE Warrior Series graduate Nyrene Crowley, who has a versatile kickboxing skill set and has six professional MMA bouts to her credit.

The Kiwi athlete from Bali will not be easy to take down, but if Ritu can defuse the "Neutron Bomb", she would go to the top of the atomweight division and get to fight Singaporean Angela Lee, who has been the champion in the division for the past three years.

"Yes, beating Angela Lee is my ultimate goal," said Ritu. "I'm preparing hard and I'll achieve it. It's only a matter of time."

Singaporean MMA fighter Amir Khan, who has had friendly sparring sessions with Ritu, believes the Indian can defeat Angela in another two years. "Ritu's rough, tenacious and fights all the way," he said. "If I were a girl, I'd be scared of her."

MMA is yet to take off professionally in India. If ONE Championship ventures into the country, reports say by 2021, for sure it will have a ready-made native champion to flaunt.

