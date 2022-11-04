Day to flex sporting excellence

GIIS East Coast Campus hosted its Annual Sports Day on Oct 15 and witnessed enthusiastic participation of students from all grades.

Ms Ernie Sulastri, captain of the Singapore women's national football team and founder of Singa Champs - a sports programme for children with autism - was the guest of honour.

The day's highlights included the dance performance Hokey Pokey by tiny tots from Global Montessori Plus, a medley of Zumba and yoga and a song performance by the school choir.

Sunflower House won the overall championship, while Orchid House won the March Past trophy.