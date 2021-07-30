Debate on world issues

ANISHKA H.C., IB YEAR 2

The 7th GIIS Model United Nations (MUN), held earlier this month at the SMART Campus, was an initiative by our students to showcase their perspectives on international matters, enhance their public-speaking skills and come up with creative solutions to tackle real-world issues.

It brought together more than 200 delegates, who represented different United Nations agencies.

MUN secretary-general Arvind Chandrasekhar and Crimson Education co-founder and CEO Jamie Beaton spoke on the first day.

The second day saw working papers and draft resolutions being produced and discussed.

On the third day, the delegates engaged in constructive debate and found resolutions to the issues.