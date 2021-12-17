Debutante wins Golden Point Award

IRSHATH MOHAMED

It was her first attempt at writing a short story.

The effort won Ms Divya Govindarajan the Golden Point Award, which is a biennial creative writing competition for poetry and short stories in Singapore's official languages English, Chinese, Malay and Tamil organised by the Arts House.

The 35-year-old, a supply chain professional, produced the English work Handwriting a year ago, at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic when she had some spare time while working from home.

It is about finding meaning, which she believes is the sixth stage of grief, after denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance that people have come to identify with the pandemic.

Writer Clara Chow, who was on the English short story judging panel, lauded the story for having a "graceful economy that accomplished more than some longer pieces".

"The story deals with themes of inheritance - physical, genetic, material (tangible and intangible) - as well as that of the unknown darkness we carry within ourselves," she said.

This year's Golden Point Awards featured 38 winners, who were selected from nearly 2,000 entries.

It was a record number, received from contestants aged between nine and 89, since the awards were introduced in 1993 by the National Arts Council (NAC). Almost half the participants were aged 30 and below.

Only writers yet to publish a solo work at the time of application are allowed to take part.

NAC chairman Goh Swee Chen gave out the awards last Saturday during a ceremony at The Arts House.

The first-prize winners in each category won $7,000 in cash, a certificate and trophy.

Second-prize winners got $5,000 in cash and a certificate, while the third-prize winners received $3,000 in cash and a certificate.

There were also up to three Honourable Mentions for each category along with a cash prize of $500.

Ms Tamilselvi Rajarajan, a 52 year-old housewife, won the first prize in the Tamil short story category.

Her story, titled Window, was inspired by the sufferings of her migrant worker friend who was stuck in a dormitory during the pandemic.

Mrs Rajarajan, a first-time winner, had taken part in the competition before.

"I always had an interest in writing but never really pursued it," she said.

"But, as my children grew up, I had more time to write and used it as a creative outlet."

She attributed her success to the strong support from community organisations which provide the much-needed platform for budding writers.

Since 2014, she has been actively participating in literary workshops organised by outfits like the Association of Singapore Tamil Writers.

She also highlighted the importance of reading widely and said that she derives the ideas for her short stories from platforms such as Tamil Murasu.

Other winners in the Tamil category also pointed to the support they received from community organisations.

Mrs Banu Suresh, who won the first prize in Tamil poetry for her work titled Joy Of Sickness And Grief Of Recovery and other poems, took part in Visai, a workshop for budding writers organised by Tamil Murasu with the support of NAC in 2018.

She had been exposed to various art forms, such as acting and writing, from childhood as her father was an accomplished stage artiste and writer.

She pointed out that the Golden Point Award is an acknowledgement of her fruitful journey in Tamil arts.

irshathm@sph.com.sg