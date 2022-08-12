'Delhi Chalo' call site made a monument

The Padang, from where Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose gave the "Delhi Chalo" slogan in July 1943, was declared Singapore's 75th national monument on Tuesday.

The large field, popular for sporting events such as cricket and football, is one of the oldest open spaces that has been continuously used since the 1800s.

In view of its strong national, historical and social significance, the Padang is now preserved and accorded the highest level of protection in Singapore under the Preservation of Monuments Act, said the National Heritage Board.

Prof Rajesh Rai, head of South Asian Studies at the National University of Singapore, said the Padang has a link to the Indian National Army (INA), which fought for India's independence under Netaji.

"The Padang has special significance for the Indian community in Singapore. It was here that Indian sepoys first established their camp sites when the British established their outpost on the island," he told the Press Trust of India.

"This was also the place where Netaji delivered speeches to the tens of thousands of INA soldiers and the local Indian population.

"It was here that he gave the 'Delhi Chalo' slogan, set up the Rani of Jhansi regiment, and called for mobilisation of Indian resources to free India from British rule.

"Just before the war ended. Netaji established the INA memorial at the southern edge of the Padang. Today, a historical marker for the INA remains at the site."