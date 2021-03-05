Dependant's Pass holders will need work pass from May 1

From May 1 this year, foreigners staying in Singapore on Dependant's Passes will need a work pass in order to work here, instead of a letter of consent.

This means their employers will need to apply for an Employment Pass (EP), S Pass or work permit for them, and the relevant qualifying salary, dependency ratio ceiling and levy will apply.

If they are already working, this must be done once their current letter of consent expires.

Manpower Minister Josephine Teo announced the change on Wednesday during the debate on her ministry's budget, saying that it is "for consistency with recent work pass moves".

She noted that Dependant's Pass holders who have asked to work in Singapore via a letter of consent make up about 1 per cent of all work pass holders. Most meet prevailing work pass criteria, but those who do not will have to stop working here.

As at June 2020, there were about 1.1 million work pass holders in Singapore, excluding foreign domestic workers, which suggests there were about 11,000 Dependant's Pass holders working on letters of consent.

An Employment Pass or S Pass holder must earn a fixed monthly salary of at least $6,000 to bring their spouse or unmarried children under 21 to Singapore on Dependant's Passes. Currently, dependants of S Pass holders have to apply for a relevant work pass to work here, while dependants of skilled foreign professionals or entrepreneurs on EPs, EntrePasses or Personalised Employment Passes can apply for a letter of consent.

When the change kicks in, only Dependant's Pass holders who are business owners can work using a letter of consent, and only if they own at least 30 per cent of the company shares and their business creates local employment.

They must employ at least one Singaporean or permanent resident earning at least the prevailing local qualifying salary - currently $1,400 - and make contributions to the employee's Central Provident Fund accounts for at least three months.

More details will be provided later.

The Straits Times