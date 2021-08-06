Depicting the harm from plastic pollution

INDU ELANGOVAN

Deeply disturbed by the Netflix documentary Seaspiracy, Ms Gayathri Gandhi, a science student at the Singapore Management University, has created a photo series with her photographer friend Hamsavalli Dorairaju to spread awareness about the damage that humans are causing to the oceans.

Called Save Our Oceans, the photos depict the plight of sea creatures affected by plastic pollution. In them, Ms Gayathri is shown as a sea animal trapped in plastic debris.

"Imagine being trapped in your own home. Marine animals have no choice but to live in habitats which are inundated with plastic debris casually thrown by humans," said Ms Gayathri, 22.

"The plastic items destroy the oceans and the marine ecosystem. Fishing nets make up 10 per cent of ocean plastic pollution. They are responsible for suffocating and killing countless fish and marine animals.

"Countries have different regulations on sustainable eating. We should do our own research on what we are consuming. We have to protect our ocean life by staying informed about where our seafood comes from."

Oceans are the world's largest ecosystem. They are home to 80 per cent of earth's biodiversity and account for more than 97 per cent of its water.

However, over the years they have been deeply affected by human activities. Climate change and melting ice caps are primary examples of the damage caused by humans to the oceans and sea life.

Seaspiracy, narrated and directed by British filmmaker Ali Tabrizi, explores the damaging effects of human activities on the oceans.

It argues that fishing is the biggest threat to the oceans and the major driver of marine ecological destruction.

Ms Hamsavalli, a visual storyteller, did thorough research on the issue and understood the depth of the problem before planning the photo shoot.

"When Gayathri and I were discussing this environmental concept, I had to do my own research before narrowing down and finalising the storyboard," said the 26-year-old. "I have always believed in capturing my shots with rawness, emotion and depth."

She was extremely upset during a particular shoot at a shoreline which was filled with oil.

"You could feel the oil as you kept walking," said Ms Hamsavalli, who developed a fascination for photography at 13. "I felt guilty that I have been complacent in protecting the environment.

"Sometimes, we are not aware of our own actions and how it impacts every living thing.

"The entire research I did for the photo series was an eye-opener. I depicted the shots to channel the feeling of despair and suffocation."

Ms Gayathri and Ms Hamsavalli believe that people should become aware of the huge damage being caused to the oceans and take informed decisions on whether they should consume seafood and protect marine life.

indue@sph.com.sg

View the photo series on Tamil Murasu's Instagram page (@tamil_murasu).

"Imagine being trapped in your own home."

- Gayathri Gandhi (left, in two shots for the photo series)