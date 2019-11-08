Different faiths jointly celebrate Deepavali

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat met with children from Sunlove Home during the largest interfaith leaders' Deepavali celebration at PGP Hall in Serangoon Road on Wednesday. He joined 150 guests from 10 different faiths to pen well wishes on a giant Deepavali card.

He wrote: "Let the light triumph over darkness, good over evil. Let's all work together to uphold our harmonious society - regardless of race, language and religion, we are one people." He was dressed in a gold embroidered kurta. He also witnessed the presentation of a $30,000 cheque to Singapore's Inter-Religious Organisation (IRO) from the Hindu Endowments Board (HEB), which commemorates its 50th anniversary this year. The funds will support IRO's interfaith activities.

The event was jointly hosted by the HEB and the Hindu Advisory Board.