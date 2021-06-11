DIY Covid-19 self-test kits to be sold at pharmacies from June 16

Covid-19 self-test kits will be sold by pharmacists at the Guardian, Unity and Watsons pharmacies from June 16, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Thursday.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said during an update by the multi-ministry task force on Covid-19: "As we want to resume more activities, we need to make testing fast, easy and accessible."

Sales will be initially limited to 10 antigen rapid test (ART) kits per person to ensure there are adequate supplies for all.

They will be made available at more retail locations progressively.

Singapore's director of medical services, Associate Professor Kenneth Mak, said: "We will eventually allow test kits to be freely purchased as more ART test kit supplies are made available for retail sales."

The ART kits produce results in less than 20 minutes, are simple to use and can be self-administered, MOH said.

Prof Mak said: "The ART self-test kits complement our overall surveillance strategy.

"These fast and easy-to-use tests allow us to detect infected cases more quickly, in particular among individuals who do not have acute respiratory infection symptoms, but are concerned that they may have been exposed to Covid-19." The Straits Times