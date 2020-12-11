Doctor's website a boon for healthcare workers

Communicating with migrant workers has become a lot easier for healthcare professionals in Singapore thanks to a translation website that Dr Sudesna Roy Chowdhury (right), a house officer at Changi General Hospital, has developed.

TranslateFor.sg allows healthcare workers at the forefront of the fight against Covid-19 to ask affected migrant workers the right questions without facing a language barrier.

"There was an urgent need for a communication tool (with the workers, most of whom don't speak English)," Dr Sudesna told tabla!.

"I wanted to create a quick, temporary solution that could aid others during the pandemic.

"I am grateful the website is serving its purpose and helping healthcare workers on the ground to communicate better with migrant workers."

The Singaporean's initial aim was to help with English-Bengali translation because many migrant workers are from Bangladesh and they mostly speak Bengali.

TranslateFor.sg now has translations in 10 languages, including Tamil, Hindi, Malay, Chinese and Tagalog.

"TranslateFor.sg was developed from the original website (tinyurl.com/covidbengali) that I created," said Dr Sudesna, 24.

"It was enhanced by volunteers with greater technical expertise. Members from other communities offered to translate into their own languages too. I'm glad what I created has been put to good use."

For her efforts, Dr Sudesna was chosen as one of Her World magazine's Women of the Year 2020.

This year, because of the unprecedented Covid-19, Her World, for the first time in 29 years, chose to honour a collective group of women at the forefront of healthcare and medical research who have emerged as exemplary figures of strength, leadership or inspiration.

Dr Sudesna said she initially approached two people to help her develop TranslateFor.sg.

"The first told me he would need two weeks to create the website and the second said it might be too ambitious," she said.

"I eventually got assistance from my software engineer friend Aniruddha Adhikary, who improved the website's functionality and interface and optimised it for mobile.

"It took less than a month to include translations for 10 languages."

TranslateFor.sg users can search through a pre-filled reference list of commonly asked medical questions and they will be matched with pre-recorded audio and text files of the relevant translation and text.

The translations are done manually in advance, which ensure accuracy, before they are recorded as audio files and uploaded onto the website.

A wide range of healthcare professionals, including those deployed to workers' dormitories, reportedly use TranslateFor.sg.

"The website content's rate of growth is really beautiful as it was driven by members of the community," said Dr Sudesna, who is part of a team of volunteers who have started a mutual aid project for migrant workers that includes organising book sales for those who write poetry.

"Being able to link up with others who share the same vision of wanting to create change has been the best part of this whole experience."

