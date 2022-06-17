Dome tells Little India story

The dome at the junction of Serangoon Road and Buffalo Road. PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID

ARUNA KANDASAMY

Little India is home to many historical religious institutions including Hindu temples, mosques, churches and Buddhist and Taoist temples.

Two of these - Abdul Gafoor Mosque and Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple - are national monuments.

This information has been showcased at newly-installed storyboards at the dome pavilion on the bustling junction of Serangoon Road and Buffalo Road.

The storyboards highlight the historical facts of each religious institution and describe the new adaptations of culture in Little India - such as the street art and art installations.

The design of the dome complements the local history anecdote that is also on display on the pavilion's storyboard, which was curated from National Heritage Board's (NHB) sources.

The storyboards give context to some of the vibrant wall murals and art installations in Little India.

These murals and installations depict different and interesting aspects of the precinct's heritage and provide an opportunity for local artists to showcase their talents.

Most of the murals were painted by local artists such as Jaxton Su and Psyfool.

The various sights, sounds and smells of Little India are also highlighted in the panels, which paint a picture of the area during the 1990s.

It includes information about iconic structures that are long gone, such as the Kandang Kerbau Hospital and the old Race Course.

Ms Jainom Shaik, 65, who was shopping with her grandsons in Little India, said the storyboards rekindled her memories about the area's past.

She said it is important that youth learn about Singapore's history and pointed out that even those who cannot read the text can still learn something by looking at the photos.

Ms Jainom added that the dome was aesthetically pleasing and enhanced the beauty of the area.

The storyboards feature two routes: Walk of Faith, which focuses on the religious institutions on Serangoon Road, and Shop Till You Drop, which follows a shopping trail of ideal locations for shopaholics and tourists alike.

The Tanjong Pagar Town Council's (TPTC) Neighbourhood Renewal Programme working committee, with support from the National Heritage Board, began plans to construct the dome in 2020.

It was completed in January this year after works slowed down because of the pandemic.

"SA Chua Architect did the design to showcase the area's heritage and enhance its identity," said TPTC public relations manager Shirley Aloysius.

"The dome is a common element across Indian architecture and this is the most appropriate spot, with maximum visibility in the precinct.

"The design complements the local history anecdote on display on the pavilion's storyboard, which was curated from NHB's sources."

TPTC created the dome for the benefit of both residents and visitors to Little India.

Ms R. Rekha, 42 who goes to Little India regularly, said the dome also offers shade and shelter.

She stumbled upon the dome while seeking shelter on a rainy day and was pleasantly surprised to be greeted by the storyboards.

She said the information provided was exhaustive but interesting.

The storyboards have been a welcomed addition to the area not only to the Indians, but also people from other ethnic groups.

Nur Syafiqah, 19, who was in Little India to shop for her cousin's wedding, admitted she did not know much about the area. But she was impressed with the amount of information she could glean from th storyboards.

"It's heartwarming to learn about how the different races lived harmoniously in Little India," she said.

arunak@sph.com.sg