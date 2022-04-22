Donation drive for Project Smile

Global Indian International School SMART Campus students organised a donation drive for Singapore charity Project Smile in connection with International Women's Day.

It was spearheaded by Omkar Sankar, Divyansh Tomar and Ruchir Choudhary under the guidance of Mr Ashwin Gite, the Humanities Department Head and Creativity, Activity, Service Coordinator.

Parents, students and teachers contributed generously, making the initiative a huge success.

The team collected around 60 packets of Milo and noodles, which were presented to the beneficiaries during the Women's Day celebration.

Project Smile is a volunteers-led organisation that focuses on empowering women from low-income families, single parents and those with mental health challenges. It offers training programmes in areas such as art, sewing and cooking, enabling the women to earn independently.

The charity also provides financial assistance and counselling.

