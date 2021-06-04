Don't suppress guilt

Guilt is an intense emotion that helps a person to acknowledge his action and motivates him to do better.

It is all right to feel guilty. However, if guilt is unjustified or left unprocessed, it can lead to self-punishing behaviour, sadness, anxiety and disengagement.

The pandemic scenario has left many people feeling guilty over various reasons.

Dr Chandni Tugnait, psychotherapist, coach and founder-director of India-based Gateway of Healing, says that this could range from thinking they are spreading the virus, being healthy while others are sick, not being able to save a loved one, inability to help others financially to being unproductive.

Surviving the virus while many others lost their lives adds to the guilt factor.

Called Survivor's Guilt, it is a mental condition that occurs when a person believes he has done something wrong by surviving a traumatic or tragic event when others did not.

The situation is highly distressing and morally challenging. Intense guilt and shame lead to stress, which impacts the hormone levels and immune system and causes inflammation, anxiety and depression.

She suggests a few ways to manage this feeling: Acknowledge the emotion Don't fight it. Accept the reason for feeling guilty. This will clear a lot of muzzled energy. Quit negative talk There is no point in reliving the past and criticising yourself for not doing things differently. Replace negative thoughts with neutral or positive ones. Shift the way you think by altering your choice of words.

Accept your share of responsibility Do what you can to support yourself, family members, co-workers and the community. Help people when you can and keep yourself calm and happy.

Nurture yourself Do at least one thing to soothe yourself every day. Call a friend, engage in a hobby, listen to music, read a book, exercise or meditate.

Practise mindfulness Monitor your behaviour. Don't indulge in emotional eating, binge watching, excessive sleeping or increased screen time. Stay in the present moment.

Be compassionate Follow the best practices and take precautions.

Block the triggers Limit your news intake and the time spent on social media. Replace these activities with exercise, deep breathing or a power nap and allow yourself to de-stress.

Indo-Asian News Service