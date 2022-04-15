Double celebrations for newlyweds

Ms S. Sreeveena and Mr Jay Pal Singh Sidhu celebrated Varsha Pirappu and Vaisakhi with their families. PHOTO: DESMOND WEE

K. JANARTHANAN

It was a celebration with a difference for Mr Jay Pal Singh Sidhu and Ms S. Sreeveena yesterday.

The couple, along with their families, celebrated Vaisakhi and Varsha Pirappu at their new home in Whampoa Drive.

Vaisakhi and Varsha Pirappu mark the new year according to Sikh and Tamil traditions, respectively.

On a single table, the couple were served both Punjabi and Tamil delicacies for the double celebration.

Along with chapatti and rice, they were served saag (a leafy vegetable dish) and madhi (a dal dish), along with tahu (tofu) sambal and payasam (pudding), dishes cooked in many Tamil households during the new year.

Although it is not compulsory for Sikhs to eat only vegetarian food during Vaisakhi, the feast enjoyed by the couple and their families was vegetarian as Tamils traditionally welcome the new year with home-cooked vegetarian food.

Ms Sreeveena's mother Saras, 57, explained to Mr Jay the different religious fasting days and the traditions that Tamil Hindus follow.

Like the Sikhs, she added, many Tamil Hindus also visit the temple on new year's day, usually April 14, and offer prayers at home.

Mr Jay, 28, a sports manager at a physiotherapy clinic, said that respecting all religions and acknowledging the common humanity between people was part of the values inculcated in him when he was growing up.

"Other than going to the Sikh temples, my father used to take my sister and me to Hindu temples. Several of our extended family members are in multi-racial marriages," he said.

Ms Sreeveena, a 30-year-old content manager, said she was happy that this new year gave her an opportunity to celebrate Vaisakhi and Varsha Pirappu at her home.

"It was not tense for me in any way, as I could clarify anything that I did not understand," she said.

Mr Jay's mother Manjit Kaur Sidhu, 56, said the Hindu rituals at the couple's engagement ceremony were new to her but "I recognised some of the rituals as I'd seen them in movies".

Mr Jay and Ms Sreeveena met six years ago and registered their marriage in August last year.

The couple, who were never forced by their parents to adhere exclusively to a particular religion, said they intend to introduce both Sikh and Tamil traditions to their children in the future and let them decide which one they want to follow.

"We want them to first respect and then understand. We also want them to respect, as we were taught, the humanity in everyone," said Mr Jay.

