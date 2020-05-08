Downed by numbness and surgery

Mrs Priyadharisini Wilson, 70, a Chennai resident, arrived in Singapore in January this year to visit her son and his family.

She was scheduled to return home in early March. But due to the spread of the coronavirus in Singapore and India, she decided to postpone her trip.

Matters were fine until Mrs Priyadharisini, who has a diabetic condition, developed numbness below her neck and collapsed in the bathroom on April 11. She was immediately taken to the nearby Sengkang General Hospital.

"The doctors initially suspected a stroke," said her son Navin Williams, 48, who works for a trading company. "Three days later, they diagnosed that four of her vertebrae had bone spurs which were touching her spinal cord. The neurosurgeon suggested an immediate surgery."

The family wanted the surgery done in Chennai as it would be cheaper. But the surgeon feared a delay would lead to paralysis. "We had no choice since the spinal cord was getting compressed," said Mr Williams. "The hospital informed us the surgery would cost $31,000. Since my mother is a foreigner, there would be no subsidy. We were shocked by the amount but could not do anything about it."

Mr Williams, a permanent resident, did not have the means to pay the bill. A friend then suggested that he approach GoGetFunding for crowd funding.

"Thankfully, after due dilligence, GoGetFunding approved our request. With the help of unknown donors and friends, we have raised around $32,000," said Mr Wlliams.

But the family is still worried because Mrs Priyadharisini will have to undergo intensive physiotherapy at home. "My mother can walk aided. But it will take at least two more months for full recovery," said Mr Williams. "By that time, we expect the bills to touch $50,000."

He is somewhat comforted that the hospital has allowed payment in instalments. "We would have been in terrible shape if people had not helped us," he said. "It's tough to be in this situation."