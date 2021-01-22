DPM gets vaccine, says it's safe even for stroke survivors

22 Jan 2021 00:00 | Updated at: 22 Jan 2021 09:00

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat received his first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases on Wednesday. "The vaccine is safe and effective, even for former stroke patients like myself," Mr Heng said in a Facebook post.

He had collapsed during a Cabinet meeting in May 2016, after suffering a sudden stroke caused by a ruptured aneurysm. He returned to work in August that year.

Mr Heng also shared how his vaccination was "painless and done in less than 10 seconds". He said he would be back in three weeks to get his second dose.

