DPM Heng: $60b set aside for fight against virus

Parliament on Tuesday approved plans to heavily subsidise the wage bills of more than 1.9 million workers, support their families and keep businesses afloat, marshalling an extra $54 billion in the fight against the coronavirus.

Of this, $5.1 billion flows from the latest Solidarity Budget. In all, nearly $60 billion has been set aside to help Singapore ride out the storm.

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said that even as the country battles the coronavirus, it has to build its resilience and be ready to seize opportunities that emerge. That is why an Emerging Stronger task force is being set up to review how the economy can bounce back.

The task force will be chaired by Minister for Social and Family Development Desmond Lee and PSA International group chief executive Tan Chong Meng.

"We are seeking to ensure that all of us pull through this together and that we leave no one behind," Mr Heng said.

Even non-citizens who support Singaporean families - such as adult permanent residents with Singaporean parents, children or spouses and long-term visit pass holders with Singaporean spouses - may apply for a one-time Solidarity Payment of $300, he said.

